The path to AI is our helpful and welcome helper, not a fear or threat

More than six hundred participants from nearly seventy countries at the Global Forum prove that artificial intelligence is an important field, and it is no coincidence that Slovenia has been chosen to host this meeting, as we have a long tradition of working with artificial intelligence. No country and no company can find answers to the new questions of our time alone, therefore, according to the minister dr. Stojmenova Duh, we need global cooperation.

The morning part of the first day of the Global Forum was devoted to reviewing, leveraging experiences, sharing knowledge and exchanging views on the core criteria recommended by UNESCO for assessing the use of AI in Member States.

In November 2021, 193 UNESCO member states adopted the Recommendations on Ethics in Artificial Intelligence, the first such normative document on the use of AI in the world. At approximately 50 pages, the Recommendations provide countries with a well-rounded framework for the ethical development and use of AI. In addition to defining the values ​​and principles that should guide the design, development and use of AI, the Recommendations also propose actions that Member States should take to ensure that these values ​​and principles are respected in areas such as communication, information, environment, culture , education and research, economy, work, etc.

To assist Member States, the Recommendations also include two assessment tools or criteria: the first is the Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) and the second is the Ethical Impact Assessment (EIA).

The first tool aims to evaluate and promote actions, legislation, strategies, work plans and institutions in the field of AI in a given country, as well as to identify needs, gaps or inconsistencies in the protection of human rights, human dignity. , sustainability or environmental protection, equality, the principle of inclusion, etc. The main purpose of the second ethical impact assessment tool is to be able to check whether algorithms comply with the principles and values ​​set out in the Recommendations and whether information on AI tools is transparent and publicly available.

Different countries are reaching different levels in their use of AI, some are developing task forces and guidelines, others already have strategies and solutions, and around 50 countries, including Slovenia, are already participating in the application of the UNESCO criteria -s RAM, with 150 more countries to join the assessment in the near future.

During the first panel discussion on Monday morning, moderated by Vilas Dhar, a member of the United Nations Secretary-General's Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, country representatives briefly outlined the state of readiness related to RAM in Senegal, Chile , Vietnam, Jamaica, Oman, United States, Estonia, Greece and Mexico.

Dana Morris Dixon from the Office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, among others, noted the involvement of young people, three of the members of their working body are under 30 years old. Seth Center, U.S. Deputy Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technologies, suggested basketball players' philosophy in embracing AI: they have limited time, must be mobile, agile and responsive, and must learn quickly when it comes to things they don't know yet. Nele Leosk, Ambassador General for Digital Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, emphasized the importance of data and its use, everyone should know how their data is used and give consent for its reuse.

In the second part of the debate on evaluation criteria, moderated by Antonio Zappula, CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, representatives from Gabon, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Lithuania, Romania, Maldives and Mexico described the state of AI in their countries. In Romania, for example, there is an AI adviser in the Prime Minister's office who is also available to the private sector, thus serving as a bridge between the public and private spheres and also as a good discoverer of citizens' needs.

The morning part of the discussions was moderated by Igor Bergant, journalist and presenter at RTV Slovenia, who took the opportunity to present Slovenia with the help of a 60,000-year-old Neanderthal flute, a 5,000-year-old bicycle or mountains. in the sun around the Brdo Congress Center.

The afternoon session of the Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence opened with a quick discussion on the Global Observatory on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which is being set up by UNESCO in collaboration with the Alan Turing Institute and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). ).

It is a platform that will be a knowledge center on AI ethics and governance. The observatory will collect reports on methodology and assessments of country readiness, best practices in AI governance and analysis, connect networks, platforms and partnerships and help with cutting-edge studies to better understand modern technologies, the use of their useful and ethical. , as well as evaluate their implications. The observatory was presented by Gabriela Ramos, David Leslie from the Alan Turing Institute and Reinhard Scholl, Chair of the Ethical Artificial Intelligence Program at ITU.

The national AI governance overview and the Observatory presentation were followed by the official opening of the Global Forum. Deputy Prime Minister Luka Mesec recalled that AI has arrived virtually overnight and how we will handle these changes is up to us, he said, convinced that we will be up to the task.

Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, believes that in the face of contemporary phenomena, we urgently need global cooperation, in order to be active participants and not just passive observers. Marija Pejinovi Buri, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, also advocated a multilateral approach, as cross-border solutions make it easier for countries to find answers to common challenges.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union and Vera Jourova, Vice President of the European Commission for Values ​​and Transparency, also greeted the attendees via video link.

In the afternoon, the Global Forum will also hold a ministerial-level session on regional approaches to the ethical governance of AI (moderated by Aida Kamiali Latifi, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Digital Transformation), a discussion on possible ways to regulate the use of AI and the path to globally harmonized regulation (moderated by Gabriela Ramos), and presentations on good practices for environmental protection through AI.

