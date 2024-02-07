South Prairie High students represent ND internationally | News, Sports, Jobs

Four students at South Prairie High School represented North Dakota at the National FFA Convention last November.

After winning fourth place in Food Science and Technology during the convention competition, they were awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to the International Manufacturing and Processing Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia.

Students Brylee Beeter, Maddie Hogue, Joshua Lindbo and Natalee Becker are all juniors at South Prairie High School, south of Minot, and are members of the school's FFA chapter.

“All four of us competed in the food science competition at our state convention last summer.” said Peter. “Since we ended up winning there, we were able to go and represent North Dakota and compete at the national convention in November.”

FFA offers a plethora of fields of study and competitions for its students to choose from, and each field of study can be narrowed down to very specific topics.

“In food science we study many different components of food,” said Lindbo. “We learn about calories per gram of protein, food safety, and we learn about the different tastes and smells of food where we're able to taste one thing, then another, and we have to be able to tell what was different between the two. “

“And then there's another part,” said Peter, “called team product development, where each team is given a package of information and reads up on it in order to create a product for a company. At nationals we were given one hour to create a product and present it to a panel of judges.”

This competition requires students to not only create the product itself, but also create a marketing plan, packaging, HashSet plans, product costing, and a convenience overlay of how the product will be made.

“Each of us had our own roles in the national team,” Hogue said. “I did marketing and costing, Natalie did the HashSet layout and facilities, Brylee did the food facts, and Josh did the packaging.”

Although they were confident in their product, Brylee, Maddie, Josh and Natalie were shocked at their fourth place win.

“Such a funny story”, said Peter. “We actually misspelled hot cocoa on our packaging.”

“So we didn't wait to decide,” said Lindbo. “We were hoping for maybe silver or gold, then we got gold and thought 'Hey! way to go!' and then they kept announcing the teams and we got higher and higher and finally in fourth place we heard our names called.”

The four high school juniors were not only competing against other high schoolers, but also college students.

“Going against college students, we really didn't expect it to go that well,” Becker said. “But we ended up doing a lot better than we thought we would.”

After securing their victory at nationals, the group was able to participate in the International Manufacturing and Processing Exhibition.

The exhibition is the world's largest annual poultry and egg, meat and animal food industry event of its kind, with more than 125 countries represented.

“North Dakota isn't really known for poultry, so it was crazy to walk in and see three massive buildings all dedicated to poultry production and processing.” said Peter.

Representing their state at the national level is quite an accomplishment for an FFA student, let alone being able to participate in the world's largest poultry and egg event as a junior in high school.

“It was our first time being able to go to the national convention.” said Peter.

“Being able to compete against all the state teams and seeing how differently each state chapter is run was definitely my favorite part of the convention,” Hogue said.

The most memorable thing for me was the look on all our faces when they called us. It was really amazing,” Becker said.

“I was really pleased to see how well we did, considering the number of teams that competed at the national level.” said Peter.

“It's hard for me to choose what I loved the most. It was all so new and a little overwhelming.” said Lindbo. “I'm just a country kid from North Dakota, so it was really cool to see the city and meet so many people from all over the country. The whole experience, from the locals to the exhibition, was really fun.”