The brigade is asking Londoners to check their e-bike after banned battery causes fire

London Fire Brigade is urging e-bike users to check their batteries following a fire caused by an exploding battery which has been officially classified by the UK regulatory body as a dangerous product.

The battery pack caught fire in a corridor of a hotel in Kensington on Friday January 26 with around 25 firefighters required to extinguish the blaze.

In January, the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) announced it was taking enforcement action against battery manufacturer UPP after its products were linked to a number of fires in the UK.

Five online marketplaces have been issued with Recall Notices asking them to stop supplying the UPP battery. The recall notice has also been issued to 20 direct sellers and the manufacturer based in China.

Brigade Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety, Charlie Pugsley, said: “The recent enforcement action taken by the Office for Product Safety and Standards is a welcome step towards reducing the risk of customers being exposed to dangerous products.

“The lithium batteries that power these vehicles have failed catastrophically and caused devastating fires. People were being asked to check if they have a UPP battery at home. If you do, stop using it immediately and contact your dealer.

“Often, these batteries fail if they are used with the wrong charger, are faulty, counterfeit or damaged. As part of our #ChargeSafe campaign, we are calling for much-needed legislation for online marketplaces to ensure products such as batteries, chargers and conversion kits are strictly regulated.

Graham Russell, Chief Executive of OPSS, said: We consider these UPP batteries to be dangerous, which is why we are taking this action to stop their supply. This fire in Kensington really highlights why we have taken the actions we have. Consumers should be aware of the risk of failure of these batteries and the potentially fatal consequences that can occur. If someone owns one, they should not use it and contact the seller for correction.

In the fire, a man inside a hotel room heard the battery pack making a hissing noise and when he touched it, it felt extremely hot. Taking the battery, he then placed the battery on the ground outside his room. About 20 minutes later, the battery caught fire, quickly filling the hallway with smoke. He was seen trying to put out the fire but was unable to do so due to the intensity of the fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes after being alerted and worked to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of injuries with about 80 people safely evacuated from the building.

Assistant Commissioner Pugsley added: This was a lucky escape for the occupant who inadvertently compromised his escape route, as well as others, by placing him where he did in the corridor. If a battery is showing signs of failure, such as if it's too hot, leave it alone and raise the alarm. In this case, the resident retrieved the battery before later trying to put out the fire using the fire extinguisher. You should never try to put out a lithium battery fire. Walk away and call 999 instead.

E-bikes and e-scooters have become the fastest growing fire hazard in London. In the early hours of this morning, around 40 firefighters were called to a house fire in Whitechapel. Two people were rescued by firefighters using ladders. The fire is suspected to have been caused by the failure of a lithium battery in an e-bike which was being stored in an escape route (corridor).

There was a 78 percent increase in e-bike fires in 2023 compared to 2022, with 155 e-bike fires along with 28 e-scooter fires. Unfortunately, three people lost their lives and around 60 people were injured in these fires.

The brigade launched its #ChargeSafe campaign last year to raise awareness of the fire hazards of e-bikes and e-scooters.

Safety tips for e-bike and e-scooter users to follow

Never block your escape route with anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters. Store them somewhere off the main road. Our advice is to store these items in a safe outdoor location if possible, such as a garage or shed.

Always use the correct charger, otherwise the risk of fire increases and buy an official one from a reputable seller.

Do not attempt to modify or tamper with your battery. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Converting pedal bikes to e-bikes using DIY kits purchased online can be very dangerous. They may pose a higher fire hazard. Get a professional or competent person to do the conversion, and make sure you buy a battery from a reputable, non-second-hand seller.

Check that your battery and charger meet UK safety standards. We are particularly concerned when batteries are purchased from online marketplaces and received online, which may not meet appropriate safety standards. Consumers buying any product can check whether the item displays a UKCA or CE mark which ensures that the products meet UK and EU safety, health or environmental requirements. If you buy online, buy from a UK supplier.

Watch out for signs that the battery or charger is not working properly, eg. if the battery is hot to the touch or has changed shape.