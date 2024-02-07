International
The brigade is asking Londoners to check their e-bike after banned battery causes fire
London Fire Brigade is urging e-bike users to check their batteries following a fire caused by an exploding battery which has been officially classified by the UK regulatory body as a dangerous product.
The battery pack caught fire in a corridor of a hotel in Kensington on Friday January 26 with around 25 firefighters required to extinguish the blaze.
In January, the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) announced it was taking enforcement action against battery manufacturer UPP after its products were linked to a number of fires in the UK.
Five online marketplaces have been issued with Recall Notices asking them to stop supplying the UPP battery. The recall notice has also been issued to 20 direct sellers and the manufacturer based in China.
Brigade Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety, Charlie Pugsley, said: “The recent enforcement action taken by the Office for Product Safety and Standards is a welcome step towards reducing the risk of customers being exposed to dangerous products.
“The lithium batteries that power these vehicles have failed catastrophically and caused devastating fires. People were being asked to check if they have a UPP battery at home. If you do, stop using it immediately and contact your dealer.
“Often, these batteries fail if they are used with the wrong charger, are faulty, counterfeit or damaged. As part of our #ChargeSafe campaign, we are calling for much-needed legislation for online marketplaces to ensure products such as batteries, chargers and conversion kits are strictly regulated.
Graham Russell, Chief Executive of OPSS, said: We consider these UPP batteries to be dangerous, which is why we are taking this action to stop their supply. This fire in Kensington really highlights why we have taken the actions we have. Consumers should be aware of the risk of failure of these batteries and the potentially fatal consequences that can occur. If someone owns one, they should not use it and contact the seller for correction.
In the fire, a man inside a hotel room heard the battery pack making a hissing noise and when he touched it, it felt extremely hot. Taking the battery, he then placed the battery on the ground outside his room. About 20 minutes later, the battery caught fire, quickly filling the hallway with smoke. He was seen trying to put out the fire but was unable to do so due to the intensity of the fire.
Firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes after being alerted and worked to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of injuries with about 80 people safely evacuated from the building.
Assistant Commissioner Pugsley added: This was a lucky escape for the occupant who inadvertently compromised his escape route, as well as others, by placing him where he did in the corridor. If a battery is showing signs of failure, such as if it's too hot, leave it alone and raise the alarm. In this case, the resident retrieved the battery before later trying to put out the fire using the fire extinguisher. You should never try to put out a lithium battery fire. Walk away and call 999 instead.
E-bikes and e-scooters have become the fastest growing fire hazard in London. In the early hours of this morning, around 40 firefighters were called to a house fire in Whitechapel. Two people were rescued by firefighters using ladders. The fire is suspected to have been caused by the failure of a lithium battery in an e-bike which was being stored in an escape route (corridor).
There was a 78 percent increase in e-bike fires in 2023 compared to 2022, with 155 e-bike fires along with 28 e-scooter fires. Unfortunately, three people lost their lives and around 60 people were injured in these fires.
The brigade launched its #ChargeSafe campaign last year to raise awareness of the fire hazards of e-bikes and e-scooters.
Safety tips for e-bike and e-scooter users to follow
Never block your escape route with anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters. Store them somewhere off the main road. Our advice is to store these items in a safe outdoor location if possible, such as a garage or shed.
Always use the correct charger, otherwise the risk of fire increases and buy an official one from a reputable seller.
Do not attempt to modify or tamper with your battery. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions.
Converting pedal bikes to e-bikes using DIY kits purchased online can be very dangerous. They may pose a higher fire hazard. Get a professional or competent person to do the conversion, and make sure you buy a battery from a reputable, non-second-hand seller.
Check that your battery and charger meet UK safety standards. We are particularly concerned when batteries are purchased from online marketplaces and received online, which may not meet appropriate safety standards. Consumers buying any product can check whether the item displays a UKCA or CE mark which ensures that the products meet UK and EU safety, health or environmental requirements. If you buy online, buy from a UK supplier.
Watch out for signs that the battery or charger is not working properly, eg. if the battery is hot to the touch or has changed shape.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.london-fire.gov.uk/news/2024-news/february/brigade-urges-londoners-to-check-their-e-bike-after-banned-battery-causes-blaze/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The brigade is asking Londoners to check their e-bike after banned battery causes fire
- Imran Khan casts a long shadow over Pakistan's polling day – The Diplomat
- Trump presidency would benefit China even if its economy lags behind the United States
- Inside Turkey's months-long central bank collapse
- Jokowi emphasizes he is not campaigning, RE Nainggolan: show statesmanlike attitude
- Google updates Windows' “Nearby Share” to “Quick Share”
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to 'motion of thanks' in Rajya Sabha today | News from India
- Virginia Tech's football rankings on ESPN explain why there is tremendous excitement for 2024
- Woman asked for tip while buying wedding dress
- AI chatbot shows surprising ability to predict chemical properties and reactions
- Clashes between demonstrators and Turkish police on the anniversary of the earthquake Türkiye and Syria earthquake
- Two explosions kill 26 people before Pakistan elections