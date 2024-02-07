New federal funding targets rent and food prices





The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rental affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising food prices. At a press conference Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the new spending as part of Canada's economic plan. “We all know that housing is the number one challenge in Canada right now,” Freeland said Tuesday morning. “It's a central challenge in people's lives, and that's especially true for Canadians who are struggling with the high cost of rent.” The $99 million “boost” to the Canada Housing Benefit will support low-income renters by “delivering rental support payments directly to Canadians,” explained a news release about the announcement. Freeland also highlighted a recent commitment of $100 million in winter emergency funding to help 85 communities provide more shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness. “This investment will help shelters increase their capacity and provide essential services like temporary rental assistance and hot meals that are so important during these cold winter months,” Freeland said. Ottawa is also trying to address the affordability of groceries and other essential goods by tripling annual funding to $5 million for the Canada Contribution Program for Consumer and Voluntary Non-Profit Organizations. On Tuesday, Champagne said the money will help create new projects in partnership with consumer advocacy groups to investigate price inflation and harmful business practices such as “shrinkage” and “cutting” at grocery stores. , as well as “other forms of corporate greed” that have inflated consumer prices. “It is essential to increase competition to stabilize prices and we must use all the tools available to do so,” Champagne said during Tuesday's news conference. “And the way to do that is to work closely with consumer advocacy groups across the country to be able to provide consumers with the resources they need to make informed purchasing decisions.” The additional housing funds announced Tuesday will bring Canada's housing benefit to $325 million for 2023-2024. Assistance will be distributed through provincial and territorial rental support programs. By 2027-2028, the program will have made rent more affordable for more than 300,000 low-income families, according to the federal government. This funding builds on last week's announcement of $362.4 million for the Temporary Housing Assistance Program, which provides resources for communities to house vulnerable asylum seekers. “We know that many Canadians are struggling to make ends meet, struggling to juggle all their bills at the end of the month, struggling to pay their rent, and that's why we've put in place the measures I've announced today .” Freeland said. “We also know we have an economic plan, and we have much more work to do on that plan to unlock a brighter future for everyone in our amazing country.” Speaking to reporters at the Port of Montreal on Tuesday, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the federal government's handling of housing costs and inflation. . “After eight years of Justin Trudeau, the cost of housing has doubled,” Poilievre said. “I would raise spending and waste to balance the budget and lower the cost of living for workers, including at our ports.”

