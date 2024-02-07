International
US detects and tracks 4 Russian warplanes flying in international airspace off Alaska coast
The North American Aerospace Defense Command said Tuesday it had detected and tracked four Russian fighter jets flying near Alaska. The military planes were operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), an area stretching about 150 miles off the US coast that is monitored to provide additional response time in the event of hostile action.
“The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not viewed as a threat,” NORAD said in a statement. STATEMENT.
Russia confirmed on Wednesday that two of its Tu-95 bombers flew over waters near Alaska, Reuters reported. The Tu-95 jets flew for about 9 hours and were escorted by SU-30SM fighter jets, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
“The flight was conducted in full compliance with international rules for the use of airspace,” said Lt. Gen. Sergei Kobylash, according to Reuters.
While these Russian warplanes were not seen as posing a threat, military activity in the area has made headlines in recent months. In August, the US Navy sent destroyers off the coast of Alaska after 11 Russian and Chinese warships were spotted sailing in nearby international waters. Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, called the size of that joint Chinese and Russian operation “unprecedented.”
Last February, US warplanes intercepted Russian military aircraft near Alaska twice in the same week.
NORAD says it uses “a network of defensive layers” of satellites, ground-based and air-based radars and fighter jets to track and identify aircraft.
According to her Web pageAlaska's NORAD region can find out “what's happening in and around North American airspace 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
