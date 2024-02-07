Lewandowski's artwork selected for international exhibition | News, Sports, Jobs

International
ALPENA — Artwork by Erwin P. Lewandowski of Alpena has been selected for the Guild of Realism's 18th Annual International Exhibition.
His entry, “Oceanside I,” is a colored pencil drawing depicting an ocean shoreline scene from Acadia National Park in Maine.
The group exhibition will present 89 artists from around the world from April 10 to May 1 at the prestigious Brennen Gallery of Fine Art in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Being part of this exhibition is an honor for an artist”, said Lewandowski. “What makes this event so special to me is sharing wall space with so many talented artists and knowing that many of them have become friends throughout my artistic career.”
This is a double-juried event, with a team from the International Realism Association doing it
first cut, and the gallery finalizes the list of artists.
“Deciding what artwork to submit for this competitive event is always an interesting task, and my decision to enter an oceanfront scene in a gallery that is hundreds of miles from a large body of water certainly falls within the realm of a high-risk movement.” said Lewandowski. “The drawing is actually part of a new series I started last fall. I was looking for something different and challenging to draw, and the oceanscape was something I had considered for a few years but avoided.”
He explained some of the challenges he faced during the creative process.
“The hardest thing I had to deal with at the beginning of the series was overcoming my lack of confidence in undertaking scenes that were too complex to draw,” said Lewandowski. “There are now four drawings in the series, the first of which won an award in December and is now part of an exciting exhibition. The third drawing was sold to a collector shortly after its completion.”
The artist and his wife Mary reside along the shore of Lake Huron in Alpena.
To learn more about the artist, visit his website at www.erwinplewandowski.com.
