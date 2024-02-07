Midwives under pressure Clinical negligence

There has been a lot of media coverage recently addressing safety concerns about maternity services in England. Just a few months ago, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published findings that 67% of maternity units in England are inadequate or require improvement. Ockenden's high-profile review of Nottingham's maternity units is ongoing, and other Trusts are also feeling the heat of public criticism.

The latest NHS Trust to hit our headlines and face allegations of unsafe care for mothers and babies is Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust, which was rated inadequate by the CQC in November 2023. Key issues identified by the CQC in their report, including:

Concerns about protection practices. The CQC issued a warning notice in April 2023 regarding compliance with level 3 safeguarding training, designed to protect patients. In November 2023, the warning was re-issued, as CQCs' concerns were not fully addressed.

Delays in investigating incidents. At the end of March 2023, the CQC identified 215 incidents pending investigation.

On 29 January 2024, BBC Panorama broadcast a documentary about issues within the Trust called Midwives Under Pressure, following allegations from several former and current midwives.

Patient case studies included the tragic deaths of two newborn babies within a year of each other at Cheltenham Birth Center and two mothers who sadly died during childbirth. Delays in the transfer of patients to other locations within the Trust, which could provide appropriate emergency facilities, have been identified as factors in poor patient outcomes. Seven women were found to have died between 2018 and 2022, which is about double the national average. Whistleblowers believe the combination of understaffing, gaps in training and dismissive management have created a fire-fighting culture and an environment that is no longer safe enough for patients.

Midwives have called the situation desperate as staff shortages have proved chronic and dangerous. Alarmingly, the Trust was short of over 50 midwifery staff in the first half of 2023.

Sadly, such claims are unlikely to be confined to Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust. Many organizations are calling for a national inquiry into maternity care in England, which has the potential to expose a huge and widespread problem in our healthcare system. Lessons are not being learned and patient safety hangs in the balance until institutional failures are addressed. Freeths is currently acting for hundreds of women and families across the country in relation to poor care during pregnancy and childbirth.

At Freeths, we are experts in investigating legal claims relating to poor maternity and neonatal care and supporting clients affected by associated trauma. We understand the physical and emotional trauma caused by unsafe maternity practices and that the scars caused can cause lifelong problems. We represent mothers, babies and their families in their search for answers and justice.

