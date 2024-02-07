International
Midwives under pressure Clinical negligence
There has been a lot of media coverage recently addressing safety concerns about maternity services in England. Just a few months ago, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published findings that 67% of maternity units in England are inadequate or require improvement. Ockenden's high-profile review of Nottingham's maternity units is ongoing, and other Trusts are also feeling the heat of public criticism.
The latest NHS Trust to hit our headlines and face allegations of unsafe care for mothers and babies is Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust, which was rated inadequate by the CQC in November 2023. Key issues identified by the CQC in their report, including:
- Concerns about protection practices. The CQC issued a warning notice in April 2023 regarding compliance with level 3 safeguarding training, designed to protect patients. In November 2023, the warning was re-issued, as CQCs' concerns were not fully addressed.
- Delays in investigating incidents. At the end of March 2023, the CQC identified 215 incidents pending investigation.
On 29 January 2024, BBC Panorama broadcast a documentary about issues within the Trust called Midwives Under Pressure, following allegations from several former and current midwives.
Patient case studies included the tragic deaths of two newborn babies within a year of each other at Cheltenham Birth Center and two mothers who sadly died during childbirth. Delays in the transfer of patients to other locations within the Trust, which could provide appropriate emergency facilities, have been identified as factors in poor patient outcomes. Seven women were found to have died between 2018 and 2022, which is about double the national average. Whistleblowers believe the combination of understaffing, gaps in training and dismissive management have created a fire-fighting culture and an environment that is no longer safe enough for patients.
Midwives have called the situation desperate as staff shortages have proved chronic and dangerous. Alarmingly, the Trust was short of over 50 midwifery staff in the first half of 2023.
Sadly, such claims are unlikely to be confined to Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust. Many organizations are calling for a national inquiry into maternity care in England, which has the potential to expose a huge and widespread problem in our healthcare system. Lessons are not being learned and patient safety hangs in the balance until institutional failures are addressed. Freeths is currently acting for hundreds of women and families across the country in relation to poor care during pregnancy and childbirth.
At Freeths, we are experts in investigating legal claims relating to poor maternity and neonatal care and supporting clients affected by associated trauma. We understand the physical and emotional trauma caused by unsafe maternity practices and that the scars caused can cause lifelong problems. We represent mothers, babies and their families in their search for answers and justice.
Our South Team, led by Partner Carolyn Lowe, covers Gloucestershire and surrounding counties. For a free confidential discussion about the maternity or neonatal care you or a loved one has received, please contact Carolyn at [email protected].
For more information about the work we do, please visit our website Clinical negligence page.
The content of this page is a summary of the law in effect at the date of publication and is not exhaustive, nor does it contain definitive advice. Specialist legal advice should be sought regarding any questions that may arise.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freeths.co.uk/2024/02/07/midwives-under-pressure-concerns-about-maternity-care-at-gloucestershire-hospitals-nhs-trust/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Disney Leans on 'Moana,' Taylor Swift and 'Fortnite' for Future Growth
- RNC Chair McDaniel has offered to step down from Trump's position
- Stock market today: Wall Street hits new milestone as S&P 500 nears 5,000 | First World War
- Could Fortnite be coming to Disneyland now that Disneyland is heading to Fortnite? – Daily newsletter
- Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Buy Elias Lindholm low before he breaks out
- Lululemon launches into men's shoes amid changes in the fashion industry
- Donald Trump does not have presidential immunity, US court rules | BBC News
- Xi Jinping extends Spring Festival greetings to non-CCP members
- Budget session of Parliament: Congress to present black paper against PM Narendra Modi govt's white paper, sources say
- CBFC asks the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to shorten the sex scene. Bollywood
- Men's Tennis Falls at NJIT
- I saved all the outfits for my sister's wedding – my mom's was only $5 and I bought my bridesmaid dress too.