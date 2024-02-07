International
Written statement: Additional Funding for Local Government 2024-25 (February 7, 2024)
Today I am announcing an extra £25 million for local authorities in 2024-25 to support the social care workforce, schools and help councils respond to other pressures in their local communities. The extra funding will be part of the Welsh Governments final budget proposals, which will be published on 27 February, reflecting our commitment to target investment towards the public services we value most.
On 24 January, the UK government announced that it would increase its local government accommodation by 600 million in England, mainly to respond to pressures on social care. I have been advised that this should result in a consequential delivery of around £25m to Wales in 2024-25. This, along with any other changes to our settlement, will only be confirmed at the UK Government's Spring Budget on 6 March along with any other positive and/or negative movements in our budget.
Local authorities and members of the Senedd have raised the difficult decisions local authorities will face next year in this exceptionally tough financial climate, even with the 3.1% increase in the Income Support Grant we have forecast for 2024- 2025 in the draft budget. To provide local authorities with as much financial stability as possible in these difficult times as quickly as possible, I am today confirming that an additional £25 million will be allocated to local government in the Final Budget 2024-2025.
Part of this funding will be used to restore the social care workforce grant to 45 million in 2024-25. The remaining 14.4 million will be allocated to the income support grant as part of the solution to support pressures on both social care and education, including teacher pay.
This supports one of the main principles we had in setting the draft budget to protect as much as possible key public services.
The funding floor, which I have set for 2024-2025, remains. This increased funding now means that no individual authority has an increase of less than 2.3%.
