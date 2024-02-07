International
Agreement on the mid-term review of the EU's long-term budget Actuality
On Tuesday, negotiators from the EU Parliament and Council reached an interim political agreement on updating the EU's long-term budget.
This update reflects the demands put forward by Parliament in December 2022, calling for a reform of the EU budget to respond more effectively to evolving needs and contingencies, to address funding gaps, to provide a structural solution to the EU's Next Generation borrowing costs and to ensure a sustainable financing solution for Ukraine.
This review will also integrate the Ukraine facility and the Strategic Technologies Platform for Europe (STEP), once agreed, into the EU's multiannual financial framework.
Additional funding for 2024-2027
Ukraine facility includes 50 billion loans (33 billion) and grants (17 billion).
ABOUT migration and external challenges, the budget review allocates an additional 2 billion for migration and border management and 3.1 billion to support priorities in the EU's neighboring regions and globally. An additional 4.5 billion will be redistributed from other EU foreign policy programmes.
of EU crisis preparedness and budget flexibility have been strengthened by an additional 3.5 billion. In addition, the STEP initiative receives 1.5 billion specifically for its defense investment component. Reinforced priorities are covered through a mix of new money and reallocated funds from other programs.
Interest payments for the EU Next Generation Initiative (NGEU).
In line with parliamentary requests, the budget revision introduces a mechanism to address the escalating costs associated with repaying the NGEU recovery plan amid rising interest rates.
This would protect EU programs such as Erasmus+ or funding for cross-border transport and energy infrastructure from cuts and protect flexibility options if costs go beyond what was originally budgeted. The new mechanism includes the use of unspent money that would otherwise be lost in the EU budget and a backstop with additional member state contributions if needed.
Moreover, the Parliament managed to guarantee a smooth implementation of the EU4Health program until 2027.
quotas
Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR, EU), Chair of the Committee on Budgets: “The revision of the EU's long-term financial programming framework is long-awaited and a responsible response of the EU's budgetary authority to the current challenges. But this may be only a starting point for a full review regarding future EU action, such as the war in Ukraine will require more effort in the future.I also regret the cuts involved in funding for Horizon Europe, our successful joint research and development programme. Decentralization in this area cannot be the way forward to ensure growth and jobs in our part of the world.”
Jan Olbrycht (EPP, PL), MFF co-rapporteur: “We welcome the agreement on a revised Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2021-2027, aiming to ensure a sustainable budget until the end of 2027, enabling citizens of the Union to benefit from the uninterrupted and robust implementation of EU policies in the long term.In response to unforeseen crises, notably Russian aggression against Ukraine, a support package of €50 billion was essential to address urgent needs of Ukraine and aid in its recovery. Furthermore, structural improvements in the EU budget were essential to accommodate rising NGEU debt costs, migration challenges and to increase flexibility, ensuring rapid responses to unexpected events.”
Margarida Marques (S&D, PT), MFF co-rapporteur: We have an agreement on a real review of the MFF. One that not only provides help to Ukrainians from the EU budget, but in which we have strengthened our ability to respond to the demands of EU citizens. We have serious challenges ahead, and even if we would like an even more ambitious and comprehensive review, today's agreement gives the Union more capacity than before to respond. We have taken a first step in strengthening the EU's Strategic Autonomy and have more tools to tackle migration, including the new Migration Pact – and more Humanitarian Aid.
Next steps
The interim political agreement still needs to be formally approved by the EU Council and Parliament. Parliament plans to vote in the February 26-29 plenary session.
Background
The Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) sets annual limits (spending ceilings) for the EU's commitments in different policy areas (broad categories of spending called 'headings') and for overall annual payments over a seven-year period. of the current framework for 2021-2027 was approved in 2020. European Commission proposed a mid-term review on 20 June 2023. The position of the parliament is here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/pt/press-room/20240205IPR17408/deal-on-mid-term-revision-of-eu-s-long-term-budget
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Polestar Phone now on Google Play's list of supported devices
- Agreement on the mid-term review of the EU's long-term budget Actuality
- Imran Khan in race to become next chancellor of Oxford University
- Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to non-CCP members
- The “DAVA” party courts voters of Turkish origin DW 02/07/2024
- Chinese Culture and Entertainment Group Yuewen Expands Global Reach
- These stylish dress pants will make work exciting again
- Apple Vision Pro review: First headset lacks polish and purpose
- NWT announces carbon tax exemption for home heating oil
- An earthquake has been reported near Lake Almanor
- Biden accuses Trump of helping torpedo border bill
- Modi 3.0 will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the foundations of Viksit Bharat