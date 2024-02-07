Explanatory note on key spending power: final settlement of local government finances 2024-2025

1. Prime spending power is a measure of the resources available to local authorities to finance the provision of services. It sets out the money made available to local authorities through the local government finance settlement.

2. The tables included here present figures for the main spending power of local authorities from 2015-16 to 2024-25. The figures for 2015-16 have been adjusted where grants have been consolidated by settlement to ensure a consistent measure of local authority income over time.

Calculation of prime spending power from 2016-17 to 2023-24

3. The headline spending power figures from 2016-17 to 2024-25 are derived from the sum of the following components:

a. For 2016-17 to 2024-25, base settlement allocations (Assessment of Settlement Funding). as set out in the Local Government Finance Reports and key information tables for local authorities.

b. Compensation for under-indexing business rate multipliers.

For 2016-17 to 2022-23, a Section 31 grant (made under the Local Government Finance Act 2003) to compensate local authorities for under-indexing the business rates multiplier in 2014-15 and 2015-16 for the transition in the Consumer Price Index for purposes of increasing the multiplier from 2018-19 onwards, and freezing the multiplier for 2021-22.

In 2022-23, the sub-indexation grant is calculated to increase in line with the change in the Retail Price Index between September 2020 and September 2021.

In 2023-2024, the sub-indexation grant was calculated to increase in line with the change in the Consumer Price Index between September 2021 and September 2022, minus the remaining inflationary increase in the BFL multiplier as set out in the LGFS.

For 2024-25, the sub-indexation grant will be increased by a factor capturing the difference between the 2023-24 small business multiplier and a weighted multiplier for 2024-25, reflecting each authority's share of the gross rates attributable to it small and standard business rates. multipliers.

c. For 2016-17 to 2024-25, council tax excluding parish rules. Council tax figures for 2016-17 to 2023-24 reflect data from council tax levels in Statistics England publications. For the year 2024-2025, the figures are estimated by:

Applying each local authority's average annual increase in their council tax base between 2019-20 and 2023-24 to project the increase in the tax base for 2024-25; AND

Assuming local authorities increase Band D council tax in line with the maximum allowable level set by the council tax referendum principles for 2024-25. That is: a 3% basic principle; a social care order of 2% for adults; greater principle of 3% or 5 cash for shire districts; 3% plus a cash principle of 20 on Band D bills for the Greater London Authority; and a cash principle of 13 in Band D bills for the police element of the Greater London Authority.

d. For 2017-18 to 2024-25, Enhanced Better Care Fund.

This represents a total of 1,115 million in 2017-18, 1,499 million in 2018-19, 1,837 million in 2019-20 and 2,077 million in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and 2,140 million in 2022. The 2000 million of additional funding announced in The Spring Budget 2017 is included in these totals.

For 2020-21 and 2021-22, the Enhanced Better Care Fund is maintained at 2019-20 levels, with the addition of 240 million allocated as a Winter Pressure Grant in 2019-20, using the relative care needs formula social for adults.

For 2022-2023, the improved Better Care Fund has been adjusted in line with the Consumer Price Index.

For 2023-24 and 2024-25, the enhanced Better Care Fund allocations are unchanged.

e. For 2017-18 and 2018-19, one Social Care Support Grant for Adults of 241 million and 150 million, respectively. This was distributed using the adult social care needs formula.

p. For 2018-19 and 2019-20, 240 million Winter Pressures Grant it is distributed using the relative social care needs of adults formula.

g. For 2019-2020, 410 million Social Care Support Grant it is distributed using the relative social care needs of adults formula.

h. For 2020-2021, 1,410 million Social Care Grant which includes three elements:

Holding 410 million in Social Care Support Grant from 2019-20, it is distributed using the relative adult social care needs formula;

from 2019-20, it is distributed using the relative adult social care needs formula; An additional 850 million distributed using the social care needs formula for adults; AND

An additional 150 million to equalize the impact of the delivery of the social care council tax regulation for adults in 2020-2021.

i. For 2021-22, 1,710 million Social Care Grant which includes three elements:

Keeping the 1,410 million Social Care Grant from 2020-2021;

An additional 60 million distributed using the social care needs formula for adults; AND

An additional 240 million to equalize the impact of the delivery of the social care council tax regulation for adults in 2021-22.

j. For 2022-23, 2,346 million Social Care Grant which includes three elements:

Keeping the 1,710 million Social Care Grant from 2021-2022;

An additional 556 million distributed using the relative social care needs formula for adults; AND

An additional 80 million to equalize the impact of the delivery of the social care council tax regulation for adults in 2022-23.

k. For 2023-24, 3,852 million Social Care Grant which includes three elements:

Keeping the 1,710 million Social Care Grant from 2022-2023;

An additional 1.185 million distributed using the social care needs formula for adults;

An additional 160 million to equalize the impact of the distribution of social care council tax rules for adults in 2023-24; AND

Rollover in 2022-2023 Independent Living Fund allocations.

l. For 2024-25, 5,044 million Social Care Grant which includes three elements:

Maintaining the 3.852 million Social Care Grant from 2023-2024;

An additional 1,032 million distributed using the social care needs formula for adults;

An extra 160 million to equalize the impact of the delivery of social care council tax rules for adults in 2023-24

m. For 2016-17 to 2024-25, Bonus for new homes.

The 2015 Spending Review set the total envelope for New Home Bonus (NHB) payments over the period to 2019-20 as 1,485 million for 2016-17, falling to 900 million by 2019-20. 18 million was made available to maintain NHB's payment base in 2019-2020.

The 2019 Spending Round kept total funding at 900 million in 2020-2021. 7 million was made available to maintain the NHB base for payments in 2020-2021.

Following the 2021 Expenditure Review, NHB payments for 2022-23 were made with a total funding of 556 million. In 2023-24, NHB payments were made with total funding of 291 million. For the period 2024-2025, payments will be made for a total financing of 291 million.

n. For 2016-17 and 2017-18, New home bonus refinanced. Any unclaimed New Homes Bonus funding was returned to local authorities based on their share of the 2013-14 Adjusted Solutions Funding Assessment.

From 2018-19 to 2024-25, any underspending is re-used within the Local Government Finance Settlement.

o. For 2016-17 to 2024-25, Grant for the provision of rural services. This provides 80.5 million in 2016-17, 65 million in 2017-18, 81 million in 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 85 million in 2021-22, 2022-23, and 923 million in 2020. For the final repayment 2024-2025 this increased to 110 million. This funding is distributed to the top quartile of authorities ranked by super-sparseness, in line with the distribution methodology for the Rural Service Delivery Grant in 2015-16.

page For 2016-17 and 2017-18, a Transition Grant to provide funding to support the introduction of a new funding methodology at the start of the 4-year agreement period in 2016-17. This grant was worth 150 million in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

q. For 2021-22 and 2022-23, 111 million Low Level Services Grant which includes two elements:

86 million in 2021-22 and 92 million in 2022-23 delivered using low-level funding shares within the 2013-14 Repayment Funding Assessment; AND

25 million in 2021-2022 and 19 million in 2022-2023 for a funding floor to ensure that no authority has less total core spending power than in the previous year. For 2022-23, the floor calculation excludes the new elements of the Income Support Grant.

r. For 2023-2024, 133 million Funding guarantee The grant ensures that all local authorities receive a minimum 3% increase in core spending power from 2022-2023, excluding any funding from:

Increases to 2022-2023 council tax levels;

The grants were rolled into the income support grant or social care grant in 2023-24.

s. For 2024-25, Funding guarantee the grant is 269 million euros. It ensures that all local authorities receive a minimum 4% increase in Basic Spending Power from 2023-2024, excluding any funding from

Increases to 2023-2024 council tax levels;

Grants were introduced into the Income Support Grant or Market Sustainability Improvement Fund in 2024-2025

t. For 2022-23, 162 million Market Stability and Fair Cost of Care Fund to support local authorities to prepare markets for reform and move towards paying providers a fair cost of care. This is distributed using the relative social care needs of adults formula.

u. For 2023-24, 162 million Market Stability and Fair Cost of Care Fund has introduced a new Adult Social Care Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund, with an additional £400 million included for 2023-2024, distributed using the relative adult social care needs formula.

c. For 2024-25, Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund has increased to 845 million. In addition, the element of the Workforce Fund for Sustainability and Market Improvement, worth 205 million, has been introduced into the grant, making a total fund of 1,050 million.

w. For 2023-24 and 2024-25 Download fund. In 2023-24, the local authority component of this fund was £300 million and was distributed using the 2023-24 profile of the improved Better Care Fund. For 2024-25, the local authority component of this fund has been increased to 500 million, using the same allocation as 2023-24.

x. For 2022-23 to 2024-25 a Grant of Services designed to support all services provided by councils, delivered using local authority shares of the 2013-14 Settlement Funding Assessment, tailored to local authority restructuring where necessary. For 2022-2023, the Services Grant was 822 million. For 2023-2024, the Services Grant distribution profile was maintained with grant funding reduced to 483 million. For the year 2024-2025, this fund was 87 million ALL. The 2024-25 Services Grant allocation for the Isle of Wight council includes £4 million allocated to the council in recognition of the unique circumstances the council faces and its physical separation from the mainland. The Services Grant also includes 150k allocated to the Isles of Scilly as part of the same arrangements.