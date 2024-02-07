The American couple will serve as international coordinators for Retrouvaille's marriage ministry

By Marc and Julie Anderson

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (OSV News) – Paul and Tracy Satterfield, members of Holy Spirit Parish in Overland Park, said they never imagined they'd travel to Africa for an international marriage conference, let alone get up close and personal with the elephants. That's because their marriage almost ended in divorce in 2012.

However, for three days, starting on September 22, the pair joined couples from around the world in Cape Town, South Africa, at the Retrouvaille International Council Meeting, a peer-to-peer ministry for those struggling in their marriages. Retrouvaille (pronounced “retro-vai”) comes from the French word for “rediscovery.”

And while the Satterfields were in South Africa, they not only enjoyed a safari, but also received what they say is an incredible honor.

While attending workshops and meetings in South Africa, members of the Retrouvaille community around the world were voting online for those they would like to see serve in leadership positions at the international level. On the final day of the conference, the Satterfields, who currently serve as regional coordinators for six countries, learned they had been voted to serve as deputy international coordinators for global ministry. In two years they will become international coordinators.

It's definitely something that wasn't on their radars.

“During our difficult times, we never dreamed we would share our story. We never thought we would be on that stage telling our story. We never thought we would be involved in leadership in this organization. We became local leaders, then regional leaders, and then we served on the international marketing committee and now this,” Tracy told The Leaven, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Kansas City.

In their role as deputy international coordinators, one of their duties will include answering questions from around the world. One of the most common questions they get asked brings a big laugh from Paul every time, Tracy said.

“How are you going to fix my husband?” is the question they hear most often.

Paul's answer is always the same.

“It wasn't. You will go,” he said.

Tracy agreed.

“We tell them before that this is a counterpart ministry,” she said. “There are no counselors or professionals in the country. We tell you what we did and give you techniques on how to communicate about different things in your life. We teach you this, but you have to do the work.

“We can't work harder on your marriage than you,” she continued, “and tell them it's going to be a work weekend and that the post sessions are vital to achieving the goal of saving their marriage.”

“You can ask God to move a mountain,” said Paul, “but you must also take a shovel.”

Internationally, the Satterfields noted, one of the things they will have to do is navigate different notions and ideas about marriage, such as dowries, living arrangements and legal definitions, all of which can define, from the church's point of view, when couples can qualify for Retrouvaille. But they will not be alone in their ministerial efforts.

Father Mark Mason, a priest of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, first met the Satterfields online during a Retrouvaille meeting. The trio formed a bond, and as such, he is the third member of their international team. Coincidentally, or perhaps serendipitously, his first Retrouvaille experience years ago was attending a weekend in Kansas City.

“It is a place of wonder,” said Father Mason. “Retrouvaille weekend is a place of wonder. Every time I go to a Retrouvaille (experience), it's like taking a bullet in the arm for my priesthood because I see tangible results of the Gospel in action-healing, forgiveness, restoration, salvation working in the hearts and minds of people.

“Furthermore, I recognize a powerful ministry that lay people are giving to one another. They're giving the gift they've received to others, and that's what God wants us to do.”

As for what he sees as the Satterfields' gifts and how they will approach their new international roles, Father Mason said: “They look at Retrouvaille as we all should at the Gospel. It is something that has been given to us for the sake of ourselves and others, which we must give back.

“So they will be good stewards of Retrouvaille in terms of its present and its future. Because they know the power that Retrouvaille has in the lives of couples who have no hope of staying together.”

Marc and Julie Anderson write for The Leaven, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas.

For more information about Retrouvaille, go to: www.helpourmarriage.org.