International
The American couple will serve as international coordinators for Retrouvaille's marriage ministry
By Marc and Julie Anderson
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (OSV News) – Paul and Tracy Satterfield, members of Holy Spirit Parish in Overland Park, said they never imagined they'd travel to Africa for an international marriage conference, let alone get up close and personal with the elephants. That's because their marriage almost ended in divorce in 2012.
However, for three days, starting on September 22, the pair joined couples from around the world in Cape Town, South Africa, at the Retrouvaille International Council Meeting, a peer-to-peer ministry for those struggling in their marriages. Retrouvaille (pronounced “retro-vai”) comes from the French word for “rediscovery.”
And while the Satterfields were in South Africa, they not only enjoyed a safari, but also received what they say is an incredible honor.
While attending workshops and meetings in South Africa, members of the Retrouvaille community around the world were voting online for those they would like to see serve in leadership positions at the international level. On the final day of the conference, the Satterfields, who currently serve as regional coordinators for six countries, learned they had been voted to serve as deputy international coordinators for global ministry. In two years they will become international coordinators.
It's definitely something that wasn't on their radars.
“During our difficult times, we never dreamed we would share our story. We never thought we would be on that stage telling our story. We never thought we would be involved in leadership in this organization. We became local leaders, then regional leaders, and then we served on the international marketing committee and now this,” Tracy told The Leaven, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Kansas City.
In their role as deputy international coordinators, one of their duties will include answering questions from around the world. One of the most common questions they get asked brings a big laugh from Paul every time, Tracy said.
“How are you going to fix my husband?” is the question they hear most often.
Paul's answer is always the same.
“It wasn't. You will go,” he said.
Tracy agreed.
“We tell them before that this is a counterpart ministry,” she said. “There are no counselors or professionals in the country. We tell you what we did and give you techniques on how to communicate about different things in your life. We teach you this, but you have to do the work.
“We can't work harder on your marriage than you,” she continued, “and tell them it's going to be a work weekend and that the post sessions are vital to achieving the goal of saving their marriage.”
“You can ask God to move a mountain,” said Paul, “but you must also take a shovel.”
Internationally, the Satterfields noted, one of the things they will have to do is navigate different notions and ideas about marriage, such as dowries, living arrangements and legal definitions, all of which can define, from the church's point of view, when couples can qualify for Retrouvaille. But they will not be alone in their ministerial efforts.
Father Mark Mason, a priest of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, first met the Satterfields online during a Retrouvaille meeting. The trio formed a bond, and as such, he is the third member of their international team. Coincidentally, or perhaps serendipitously, his first Retrouvaille experience years ago was attending a weekend in Kansas City.
“It is a place of wonder,” said Father Mason. “Retrouvaille weekend is a place of wonder. Every time I go to a Retrouvaille (experience), it's like taking a bullet in the arm for my priesthood because I see tangible results of the Gospel in action-healing, forgiveness, restoration, salvation working in the hearts and minds of people.
“Furthermore, I recognize a powerful ministry that lay people are giving to one another. They're giving the gift they've received to others, and that's what God wants us to do.”
As for what he sees as the Satterfields' gifts and how they will approach their new international roles, Father Mason said: “They look at Retrouvaille as we all should at the Gospel. It is something that has been given to us for the sake of ourselves and others, which we must give back.
“So they will be good stewards of Retrouvaille in terms of its present and its future. Because they know the power that Retrouvaille has in the lives of couples who have no hope of staying together.”
Marc and Julie Anderson write for The Leaven, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas.
For more information about Retrouvaille, go to: www.helpourmarriage.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.osvnews.com/2024/02/07/us-couple-to-serve-as-international-coordinators-for-retrouvaille-marriage-ministry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Google news director admits big tech is killing journalism
- The American couple will serve as international coordinators for Retrouvaille's marriage ministry
- The CyberShake study uses the Summit supercomputer to investigate earthquake risk
- In Nevada, Nikki Haley finishes second behind Donald Trump's concept
- For the first time after the change, Nitish Kumar meets Narendra Modi: he will stay here | News from India
- Preliminary results show Azerbaijani president re-elected as expected
- Tebing Tinggi Police Secure Visit of President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo
- UK property prices have rebounded quickly, but talk of a boom is premature | housing market
- Nice & Sweet Bakery serves cinnamon rolls, cakes and tarts in Hollywood
- Ohio State, LSU lead winners and losers
- Medical text processing using the Healthcare Natural Language API
- Students bond over love for actor Jack Black