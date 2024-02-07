Today's top news: Occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan, Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo

Occupied Palestinian Territory

Four months since hostilities escalated, OCHA is warning that in Gaza, severe food shortages, a breakdown in health services and inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene facilities are putting children under the age of five, as well as pregnant women and those who are breastfed. increased risk of malnutrition.

A new examination by our humanitarian partners shows a sharp increase in acute malnutrition with a 12-fold increase compared to the rate recorded before hostilities. These initial findings suggest that without adequate care and preventive services, the situation will only worsen.

Last week, our humanitarian partners distributed additional food aid to nearly 42,000 children under the age of five, as well as to almost 4,000 pregnant and lactating women. Some distribution data has not yet been reported, due to ongoing communication challenges in Gaza.

Meanwhile, OCHA reports that in January, only 16 percent of planned aid missions in areas north of Wadi Gaza were facilitated by Israeli authorities. Only 2 of the 21 planned refueling missions to those areas were facilitated. Both deliveries were to a single hospital, leaving other hospitals and critical water, sanitation and health facilities without critical fuel supplies.

Furthermore, none of the 22 requests for the early opening of military checkpoints in Gaza were materialized. To facilitate relief and mitigate security risks in a congested environment, many key supply routes must remain accessible, particularly at dawn, when operating conditions are optimal.

SUDAN

The UN and our partners appealed earlier today at an event in Geneva for a total of $4.1 billion to meet the most urgent humanitarian needs of civilians in the war-torn country and those who have fled to neighboring countries.

We need $2.7 billion this year to support 14.7 million people inside the country and $1.4 billion to support 2.7 million people in five countries neighboring Sudan.

Half of Sudan's population, which is about 25 million people, is in need of humanitarian aid and protection. Intense hostilities continue to damage water supply networks and other critical civilian infrastructure, and nearly three-quarters of health facilities are out of service in conflict-affected states. Diseases including cholera, measles and malaria are rampant, while two-thirds of the population lack access to health care. Hunger is rampant, with nearly 18 million people facing acute food insecurity.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, emphasized that nearly 10 months of conflict have robbed the people of Sudan of almost everything: their security, their homes and their livelihoods. He added that donors' generosity helped provide food and nutrition, shelter, clean water and education for children, as well as combat the scourge of gender-based violence and care for survivors. Last years appeal was less than half funded and Mr. Griffiths stressed the need to do better this year, with an added sense of urgency.

High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who recently met with displaced families in Ethiopia and inside Sudan, said these people have lost so much. Time and time again, we hear the same message from them: We want peace so we can go home, and we need support to rebuild our lives. Mr. Grandi added that people are doing the best they can to get by with the basic support that host communities and humanitarian partners can provide. basic support that humanitarian partners can provide.

Ukraine

The Humanitarian Coordinator there, Denise Brown, today denounced A new wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns this morning.

As reported by national authorities, the attacks caused many civilian casualties in six regions of Ukraine and massively disrupted essential services in the height of winter, including electricity, water and gas supplies, particularly in the city of Mykolaiv and the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Ms Brown said aid workers mobilized an emergency response in Kiev and Mykolaiv, distributing food, water, warm clothes, repair materials and psychosocial assistance. They also registered people affected by the attacks for cash assistance.

Humanitarian workers also provided support to people following recent attacks in the Kharkiv region, including in the town of Velykyi Burluk, which suffered repeated airstrikes yesterday, damaging a hospital. Aid organizations distributed construction materials to cover about 140 broken windows and other damage.

Ms Brown said repeated attacks in Ukraine that are killing and injuring civilians and damaging civilian infrastructure are deeply worrying and civilians must be spared violence.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

OCHA is deeply concerned about the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly in the Masisi territory of North Kivu province in the east.

Fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group displaced at least 130,000 people in different areas of Masisi territory in two weeks between 24 January and 5 February. This is adding to the already dire situation in North Kivu.

People who have been displaced including 26,000 people now in the town of Sake in North Kivu and 24,000 people in the town of Minova in South Kivu have limited access to food, clean water, health care and shelter.

The fighting has also affected the Sake-Bweremana road, which is a major road connecting North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. This risks isolating Goma, a city of 2 million people that also hosts more than 500,000 displaced people, and endangering food security and economic activities.

Growing insecurity in Masisi is preventing 630,000 people who were previously displaced from accessing essential medical care for those injured in the conflict, among other aid.

The risk of further violence, including in Goma, remains high. OCHA calls for unimpeded humanitarian access to address people's urgent humanitarian needs. OCHA also calls on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and take concrete action to protect civilians.