Two blasts killed 28 in Balochistan a day before voting





By Simon Fraser and Saher Balochin London and Islamabad Watch: Chaos and panic after fatal blasts in Pakistan Two bomb blasts near candidates' offices in Pakistan's Balochistan province killed at least 28 people and injured dozens ahead of a general election, officials said. The first blast killed 16 people in Pishin district, north of Quetta city. The second blast left 12 dead in Qila Saifullah in the east. The Islamic State (IS) group said it was responsible for both attacks. of the vote was marred by violence and allegations of vote manipulation. Former prime minister Imran Khan is barred from standing, jailed on corruption charges he claims are politically motivated. IS said both of Wednesday's bombings were carried out using motorcycles rigged with explosives. Resource-rich Balochistan – Pakistan's largest and poorest province – has a history of violence. It has seen a decades-long struggle for greater autonomy by various groups, some of them armed. Islamic militants, including the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), operate along the border with Afghanistan. The bomb in Pishin, a town about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of the Afghan border, exploded outside the party office of an independent candidate. Provincial authorities said 25 people were also injured. Images on social media showed cars and motorbikes blown apart by the force of the blast. Officials told the BBC the candidate was meeting his polling agent at the time. The second explosion targeted the election office of the JUI-F party. A senior police official told the AFP news agency that it happened in the main bazaar of Qila Saifullah, about 190 km (120 miles) east of Quetta. Twenty people were injured in the incident and the death toll in the two attacks could rise, officials said. There have been violent incidents in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in the week leading up to Thursday's vote, and the violence in Pishin and Qila Saifullah was not unexpected. In mid-January, Baloch-Azad Liberation Army (BLA) insurgents released a pamphlet after claiming responsibility for bombing an election training office. The pamphlet calls on people to boycott the elections. Shortly thereafter, reports of hand grenade attacks on political party offices were reported from various cities in the province. Many voters in Balochistan feel neglected by the country's political parties, as the province has so few seats in parliament. They often feel that candidates are foisted on them, with little or no connection to Balochistan. And many think the vote is unfair. “It's a selection,” many people told BBC Urdu in the town of Turbat last month. Getty Images Once seen as the golden boy of Pakistan's military, Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote widely seen as orchestrated by the armed forces. After Wednesday's attacks, the Balochistan government said Thursday's vote would go ahead as planned. “Rest assured, we will not allow terrorists to undermine or sabotage this crucial democratic process,” provincial information minister Jan Achakzai tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. More than 128 million voters are eligible to vote in the election. In Pakistan's first-past-the-post system, 266 of the 336 National Assembly seats are directly elected. But many people are questioning the credibility of the vote as Khan and his party, the PTI, have been sidelined. The PTI won the most seats in the last general election, but Khan was jailed on corruption charges last year and disqualified from running for public office. Last week he was convicted on three more counts and faces years in prison. He says that all the charges are politically motivated. Authorities deny carrying out a crackdown, but many PTI leaders are behind bars, in hiding or have defected. Thousands of party supporters rallied after protests – at times violent – when Khan was arrested last year. EPA Nawaz Sharif, who was ousted five years ago, is now the leading candidate in Pakistan's elections PTI candidates have to contest as independents following the election commission's decision to remove the cricket bats symbol from the party. Electoral symbols are vital to help voters mark their ballots in a country with high illiteracy rates. The man tipped to win Thursday's election is three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who himself was behind bars in the last election. Analysts say he appears to have struck a deal with the military to facilitate his return to politics. A high turnout will be key to PTI's chances, many analysts say. How to handle and who should be blamed for the country's economic crisis will be on the minds of voters. The results must be announced within 14 days of the election. Additional reporting by Caroline Davies

