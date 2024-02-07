Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes Hamas' proposed terms





By Lyse Doucet, Chief International Correspondent and Kathryn Armstrong BBC News, London “We are on our way to absolute victory,” says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas' proposed ceasefire terms, saying “total victory” in Gaza is possible within months. He spoke after Hamas put forward a series of demands in response to an Israeli-backed ceasefire proposal. Netanyahu said negotiations with the group were “going nowhere” and described their terms as “strange”. Talks are continuing to reach some kind of agreement. “There is no other choice but a complete and final victory,” Mr Netanyahu told a news conference on Wednesday. “If Hamas will survive in Gaza, it is only a matter of time until the next massacre.” Israel was expected to reject Hamas' counteroffer, but this response is a categorical rebuke, and Israeli officials clearly view an attempt by Hamas to end the war on its own terms as completely unacceptable. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told the Reuters news agency that Mr Netanyahu's comments “are a form of political bravado” and indicate he intends to continue the conflict in the region. An official Egyptian source told the BBC that a new round of negotiations, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, is expected to continue on Thursday in Cairo. Egypt has called on all parties to show the necessary flexibility to reach a peaceful agreement, the source said. And Mr Netanyahu's rejection of a “delusional” plan is in stark contrast to remarks from Qatar, which described Hamas's response as “positive”. Hamas submitted it counteroffer to a cease-fire proposal Tuesday. A draft of the Hamas document seen by the Reuters news agency listed these terms: The first phase: A 45-day pause in fighting during which all Israeli female hostages, males under 19, the elderly and the sick would be exchanged for Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons. Israeli forces would withdraw from the residential areas of Gaza and the reconstruction of hospitals and refugee camps would begin.

The remaining male Israeli hostages would be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners and Israeli forces would leave Gaza entirely. The third stage: Both sides would exchange bones and bodies. The proposed deal would also see increased deliveries of food and other aid to Gaza. By the end of the 135-day ceasefire, Hamas said negotiations to end the war would be over. About 1,300 people were killed during Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7 last year. More than 27,700 Palestinians have been killed and at least 65,000 wounded in the war launched by Israel in response, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israeli forces will push into Rafah Netanyahu also confirmed on Wednesday that Israeli forces have been ordered to prepare to operate in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled to escape the fighting. Expanding the conflict in Rafah would “exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare” in the city, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned. “We fear the occupation of Rafah,” one displaced person told BBC Arabic at the Rafah crossing, near the border with Egypt. “We sleep in fear and sit in fear. There is no food, and the weather is cold.” The Israeli leader's comments are a blow to an ongoing push by the US to reach a deal that its top diplomat, Antony Blinken, described as “the best way forward” – although he warned that “there was still a lot of work to be done”. done.”. During a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Blinken said there were “some clear non-starters” in the Hamas counter-proposal. But, he added: “We think this creates room for an agreement to be reached and we will work tirelessly until we get there.” Sharone Lifshitz, whose parents were among those abducted in southern Israel on October 7 and taken to Gaza, told the BBC's Newshour program that Netanyahu's rejection of Hamas' ceasefire terms was “almost certain a death sentence for more hostages”. Ms. Lifshitz's 85-year-old mother, Yocheved, was later released, but her father, Oded, remains in captivity. “My father is 83 years old, he is weak, he cannot stand any longer,” she said. “I don't know if the prime minister thinks about him, or if he already considers him as someone who would turn into a coffin.” Mr Netanyahu's stance also highlights the continuing and fundamental discrepancy between US and Israeli plans for the future of Gaza. He is insisting on an entity where Israel maintains overall security control and Gaza is run by local bodies unaffiliated with Hamas or any other group. Washington's vision of the future includes a horizon with a Palestinian state. The pressing question now is whether anything can be salvaged to continue these talks to achieve another hostage and prisoner swap, and a desperately needed humanitarian pause, to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip.

