Inside Climate News notes Winrock Internationals work in Florida's Everglades Agricultural Area





Inside Climate News, a Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit news organization focused on climate reporting and analysis, cited Winrock Internationals' carbon assessment work in the Florida Everglades Agricultural Area in a separate story. The article, titled In the Florida Everglades, a hot spot of greenhouse gas emissions, by Florida-based reporter Amy Green says: Growing evidence suggests that water drainage and peat exposure have also made the region a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions, which are warming the global climate and contributing to impacts such as warmer temperatures, rising seas. and more damaging hurricanes. The article quotes Meenakshi Chabba, an ecosystem and resilience scientist at Everglades Foundationwho funded Winrocks' research in the region: This is a small country located in a highly protected area that is really a global emissions hotspot, she said. Right here is the Everglades Agricultural Area, which is bleeding greenhouse gas emissions and leading to global warming. Article continues: The study, conducted by Winrock International, a nonprofit organization focused on social, agricultural and environmental issues, found that sugarcane production in the Everglades Agricultural Area accounted for more than 7.3 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, an amount equal to that of 1.6 million gas-powered passenger vehicles driven in a year. The extent of the emissions would put the region amongTop 100 greenhouse gas pollutantsin the U.S., in a league with Nebraska Public Power District (7.6 million metric tons) and East Kentucky Power Cooperative (7.3 million metric tons), which are 82nd and 83rd on the list, said Steve Davis, chief science officer at the Everglades Foundation. Read more about Winrocks work in the Everglades in this Winrock Voices blog by Paul Christianson and Cody Kiefer; to read the full Inside Climate News story, click here.

