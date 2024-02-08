The new 2040 emissions target could help EU policymakers

Setting an ambitious emissions reduction target of 90% by 2040, with the right supporting policies, could be a boost to the EU's pioneering Green Deal. We outline key considerations for investors as the European Parliament elections approach.

On 6 February, the European Commission published its Impact Assessment Report on Europe's 2040 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target, confirming its support for a net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target of 90% for 2040 compared to 1990 levels.

This recommendation is in line with the latest recommendation from the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change (ESABCC), which called for a science-based target of 90-95% emissions reduction. We voiced our support for this ambition when it was first announced in 2023. The target will now go to a vote, with those results informing the final decision of the next term from June 2024, although the recommendations of this assessment represent one of the most influence. process stages.

This ambition could strengthen the European Green Deal at a time when climate policymakers face challenging geopolitical and economic headwinds. The agreement must strengthen its agenda for sustainable industry, global competitiveness and increased investment in the coming years to overcome these challenges and, most importantly, to retain the support of member states as much as possible.

Generally lower cost

The European Commission analyzed three proposed targets: a reduction of 80%, 85-90% and 90-95%. The 90-95% range is most consistent with the EU's existing net trajectory to 2050 and is consistent with its calculated emissions budget as well as the ESABCC recommendations.

High global warming could reduce EU GDP by 7% by the end of the century.

It also concluded that the more ambitious target would lead to a lower overall cost to the EU between 2030 and 2050, taking into account estimates that high global warming could reduce EU GDP by 7% by the end of the century. This risk was balanced against the investment gap of €1.5 trillion per year required for the EU to achieve net zero.

Key to this is the successful implementation of the EU's 2030 climate target of a 55% reduction in emissions – suitable for 55. With seven years to go, the implementation of national energy and climate plans to ensure, or better still exceed , this objective will be a key issue. for the next EU mandate.

Decarbonising the EU's energy system will be vital to achieving this ambition, building on the Green Deal's first energy efficiency principle of maximizing efficiency and minimizing waste. This urgency was highlighted by the ESABCC and the Commission reiterates it in the assessment; Resilient and decarbonised energy systems are vital to achieving any 2040 targets.

Energy and industry

Almost complete decarbonisation of electricity between 2030 and 2040 will be essential. Key elements to achieving this include the deployment of renewable resources and low-carbon solutions; energy efficiency and buildings; electrification and expansion of EU energy networks; and an 80% reduction in fossil fuel consumption compared to 1990 levels.

EU investments in clean energy should increase to 530 billion per year by 2030 (IEA).

Private finance will be required to fund much of this decarbonisation, but the plans remain a work in progress. The International Energy Agency has estimated that EU investments in clean energy should increase 530 billion per year by 2030. To meet and maintain these financial flows, investors need the EU to focus heavily on industrial policy and competitiveness at regional and international level. For example, closing existing policy loopholes that impede the scaling up of cleantech production should be a top priority.

The EU also aims to develop carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology, targeting 50 million tonnes of CO2 injection capacity by 2030 and 200 million tonnes by 2040. The Commission's assessment recognizes the importance of targeted CCUS , focused on reducing difficult sectors where the alternatives are less economically viable.

However, its Industrial Carbon Management Strategy, also published on February 6, warns of an investment gap of €10 billion a year in technology between now and 2030, which needs to be closed. We welcome both calls for clear regulatory packages that accurately assess investment needs and lay the foundations for public-private partnerships.

Favorable investment conditions

The Impact Assessment reminds us that the net zero transition will not be achieved through policy alone – the Commission, Member States and industry must work together to co-create new project pipelines and funding models across key sectors of the economy. This, on top of a predictable and simplified regulatory environment, will play a key role in private finance's assessments of climate transition risks, creating favorable investment conditions for net zero solutions.

On the world stage, intense global competition cannot be ignored and should be an incentive for the EU to move faster towards decarbonisation. A strong 2040 target set by the next mandate would send a clear message to the international community and reiterate Europe's position as a global climate leader.

