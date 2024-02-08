Supporting Black Canadians, now and in the future





Black Canadians have helped make Canada the country we love. From groundbreaking pioneers in halls of fame and history books to unsung heroes in communities across the country, black excellence is all around us. However, as we grow and become more diverse, Canada's painful history of anti-Black racism continues to affect Black communities, preventing many from reaching their full potential. We can and must do better. That's why, in 2018, the Government of Canada endorsed the United Nations (UN) International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. The UN Decade helps us build comprehensive programs to empower people of African descent and advance work to combat racism, discrimination and xenophobia faced by people of African descent in Canada and around the world. As the UN Decade ends this year, we are reaffirming our support for black communities. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced an extension until 2028 of the federal governments' efforts, within these frameworks, to promote equality and empower black Canadians. Using the framework of the UN Decade, this extension will support Black Canadians and strengthen their leadership in business, social justice and community. We've made transformative investments to empower black communities across the country. Since the adoption of the UN Decade in 2018, we have committed up to $860 million to initiatives focused on black people, from racial justice to entrepreneurship to economic dignity. through Supporting the Black Canadian Communities Initiative, we've invested in more than 2,300 projects to grow charities and non-profits, for black Canadians, by black Canadians. Last year, we chose the Foundation for Black Communities to manage Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. The fund will provide long-term and sustainable funding to charities and non-profit organizations that fight anti-black racism and improve social and economic well-being in predominantly black communities. with Black Entrepreneurship Programwe're helping thousands of black Canadian business owners and entrepreneurs start, grow and succeed. The principles of the UN Decade continue to guide Canada in its efforts to combat anti-black racism and remove systemic barriers for marginalized communities. We will always be there for black Canadians and make life better, fairer and more inclusive for all. quotas Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. By expanding our efforts under the International Decade for People of African Descent in Canada, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting Black Canadians. Using the UN-defined frameworks, we will invest in Black-led programs, advance racial justice and ensure that Black Canadians have the opportunities they deserve to reach their full potential. Rt. Honored. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada The UN Decade has been an important guide in helping us recognize the rights, culture and special achievements of the more than 1.5 million people of African descent living in Canada today. But just as the contributions of the black diaspora to this country have spanned generations, so too must our commitment extend beyond the boundaries of any single decade. I remain committed to supporting recognition, justice and development for Black communities across Canada through 2028 and beyond. Honorable. Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Fast facts In 2018, Canada adopted the UN International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. In doing so, Canada became the first country belonging to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to officially recognize the Decade of the UN.

In 2019, Canada launched it Strategy against racisma whole-of-government approach to combating systemic racism, including anti-black racism, under the leadership of a new Federal Secretariat against Racism. As part of the Strategy, we continue to provide resources to communities and organizations to eliminate inequalities and tackle racism.

As of 2019, more than $175 million has been invested through Supporting the Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI) to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities in Canada. Most recently, Budget2023 committed an additional $25 million for 2024-2025, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment to $200 million.

Black-led community organizations have already received funding from SBCCI to support capacity building, operational management, equipment acquisition and renovations.

The Government of Canada has invested up to $265 million in the black entrepreneurship program to support thousands of black business owners and entrepreneurs across the country. The program is an important step forward in building the foundation for long-term and lasting change and making a real difference in the lives of Black entrepreneurs across the country for years to come.

The development of Canada's Black Justice Strategy is part of the federal governments response to address anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination that has led to the overrepresentation of Black communities in the criminal justice system, including as victims of crime.

In recognition of the UN Decade, Budget 2021 committed up to $200 million to establish the Black-led Philanthropic Aid Fund. In March 2023, the Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) a national Black-led, Black-serving organization was appointed to administer the Fund. FFBC issued its first call for proposals in December 2023.

The Government of Canada has also invested $10 million in Black Canadian Mental Health Fund to support the mental health of Black individuals and communities, with the goal of supporting more culturally focused knowledge, capacity and programs that address mental health and its determinants for Black Canadians. As of 2018, the Fund has supported 23 community-led and Black projects across Canada.

The Government of Canada honors Canadians of African descent through its annualBlack History Monthcampaign. Related links

