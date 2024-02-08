Yukon musician gets $125,000 to fly grand piano to Kluane Park for video shoot

Musician Matthew Lien says he first had the idea about 40 years ago: Could he airlift a grand piano to the remote mountains of Yukon's Kluane National Park to film an epic music video?

Decades later, the answer appears to be thanks to a $125,000 grant from the Yukon government to help Lien and his collaborators make it happen this summer.

The project is one of three to receive funding this year as part of a single initiative to mark the territory's 125th anniversary. The 125 award is intended to “inspire the next generation of Yukoners to be bold and creative and entice others to experience the magic of this country,” according to a government news release.

The tourism department received 93 pitches for awards and a selection committee “made up of a range of community members from across the territory” decided on the three winning projects, announced this week.

Lien's pitch took most of the money.

“I feel, you know, very excited,” Lien said Tuesday.

“Luckily I've found a beautiful Heintzman full-size grand piano that's going to be used for this and it's in beautiful, beautiful, shiny condition, and it's going to be just wonderful up there.”

The plan is for Lien, in collaboration with fellow Yukon musician Diyet, to create an original composition in three movements, each representing a different aspect of the great park's ecosystem. This will happen in the coming months, and then in July, they will aim to film the video in three representative locations within the park.

“Most of the music will be recorded in the studio, but there's no way I'm going to put a piano on the ice rink and not play that thing, you know?” Lien said.

The plan is also to film the entire process over the next few months, and the challenges Lien's team faces as they work to achieve it, and eventually take that piano to some remote and dramatic locations.

View of Kluane National Park. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

“Weather is definitely an issue. But there are so many challenges involved with this that I'm sure we will overcome,” he said.

“It just feels sometimes in life that you can feel like there's a script that the universe is preparing for you, and failure in that scenario, I don't see it as an option … it's really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Yukon 'told' stories

The other 125 Award winners include a duo aiming to compile a collection of strange and lesser-known Yukon stories over the years and a group of climbers planning a first ascent of a designated alpine route in the southern Yukon.

Story-collecting duo Amy Kenny and Tedd Tucker were awarded $79,305 for their project titled It's weird up here, which they say will be like “a yearbook Frankensteined together with a Pierre Berton anthology.”

Kenny said they will spend the next few months hunting for “untold” Yukon stories.

“So the kinds of things that are amusing or funny or impressive or important for some reason, but maybe just never made it into the mainstream news,” she said.

“This is an opportunity for us to be able to see some of the weirdest and best-loved, less traditionally told stories in the Yukon.”

“A lot of things happen in the dark here in the long winter months, and I think a lot of those stories just move,” Tucker said.

As an example, Kenny refers to stories of a former “ladies' wrestling league” in Beaver Creek, Yukon.

“I heard one version of the story and I was like, there's no way that's true. And then I heard a slightly different version of the story, and I'm like, which of these things is true and what are the details of and can get involved?”

Their plan is to start sharing stories, with illustrations, through social media and then compile them into something like a “cute little art zine,” Tucker said.

A first ascent

The third winner of the 125 Prize is a project that would see a climbing team, led by JohnSerjeantson, attempt the first known ascent of a special route on Radelet Peak, at the headwaters of the Wheaton River, in early July.

“They're amazing mountains, you know, surrounded by granite peaks, and there's kind of this line that really sticks out, this kind of steep ridge line that follows up to this sub-peak, away from the main peak,” Serjeantson said.

“And our goal is to try and make it stick.”

The team has been awarded $18,903 for the project, most of which will pay for helicopter travel to the area. It's possible to walk in, Serjeantson said, but that makes it more challenging to manage the climb afterwards.

“The more time you actually have at the base of the route, the more opportunity you have to lift,” he said.

He's not exactly sure how difficult a climb it will be, but he certainly expects some technical challenges.

“It's really hard to say. You know, you look at the pictures and take a look through the binoculars and

try to understand the features you're going to climb and what they're going to be like,” he said.

“But it's kind of impossible to know until you're up there.”