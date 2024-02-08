Julia Taft Refugee Fund FY 2024 Call for Proposals

The US Embassy in Belgrade is pleased to announce a call for proposals for the FY 2024 Julia Taft Refugee Fund. FY 2024 grants allocate up to $25,000 to support one-time, low-cost interventions that respond to critical gaps in refugee protection and assistance in Serbia. Funds are not available for continuation of projects funded by Julia TaftFunds in FY 2023. You can read more about Julia TaftFund here.

The application deadline is March 15, 2024.

The Taft Fund is intended for projects involving a program participant base of at least 50 percent refugees, asylum seekers, or refugee returns. We are particularly interested in partnering with local organizations to support equal access to protection, assistance and other solutions for refugees who may experience particular vulnerabilities, such as LGBTQI+ individuals, disabled or elderly people, or women and the girls. The Taft Award is intended to be used for one-time interventions, not for sustained or multi-year programs. The Fund does not provide direct support to host governments and generally aims to build the capacity of national/local or refugee-led organizations.

If you are interested in applying for funding, please submit the following:

Proposal (maximum 5 pages, not including the budget form): The proposal must include all of the following points.

Standard application form SF424.

Summary of the proposal: Include a brief narrative describing the proposed program, including program objectives and expected impact. Include a description of the population benefiting from the project and describe what benefits the project will provide. Include program objectives and expected impact. Describe the nationality of the refugees who will benefit from the program.

Introduction of the organization or individual applying: A description of past and present operations demonstrating the ability to carry out the proposed program, including information on all previous grants from the US Embassy and/or US government agencies, if applicable. Please include the legal name and address of the applying entity.

Problem statement: Clear, concise, and well-supported statement of the problem to be addressed and why the proposed program is necessary.

Goals and objectives of the program: Describe what goals the program aims to achieve. Objectives should describe the accomplishments needed to achieve the goals. These should be achievable and measurable.

Program Activities: Describe the program activities and how they will help achieve the objectives.

Proposed program and timeline: Proposed timeline for program activities. Include dates, times and locations of planned activities and events.

Key personnel: Please include the names, titles, roles and experience/qualifications of key personnel involved in the program. Explain what percentage of their time will be used in support of this program.

Program partners: List the names and type of involvement of the main partner organizations and sub-winners, if applicable.

Program Monitoring and Evaluation Plan: Explain in detail how activities will be monitored to make sure they are happening in a timely manner and how the program will be evaluated to make sure it meets the goals of the grant.

Funding or sustainability in the future: Describe the plan for continuing the program beyond the grant period, or the availability of other resources, if applicable.

Budget: Please complete the budget from the SF-424A, which can be found here.

Budget justification: After completing the SF-424A Budget (above), use a separate sheet of paper to describe in detail each of the budget expenses. Use the budget categories as described in part H.

After completing the SF-424A Budget (above), use a separate sheet of paper to describe in detail each of the budget expenses. Use the budget categories as described in part H. Code of Organizational Conduct: The organization's code of conduct which should include the organization's efforts to protect against sexual exploitation and abuse.

Standard application forms SF424 and SF424A are available on the Grant Programs page.

All application materials must be submitted by email to [email protected] by the March 15, 2024 deadline.

How applications will be reviewed

Each application will be evaluated and evaluated based on the evaluation criteria described below.

Quality and feasibility of the program idea 20 points: The program idea is well developed, with details of how the program activities will be carried out. The proposal includes a reasonable implementation timeframe.

Organizational Capacity and Record on Previous Grants 20 points: The organization has expertise in its stated area and has internal controls to manage federal funds. This includes a financial management system and a bank account.

Program planning/Ability to achieve objectives 15 points: Goals and objectives are clearly stated and the program approach is likely to provide maximum impact in achieving the proposed results.

Budget 10 points: The budget justification is detailed. Costs are reasonable in relation to the proposed activities and anticipated results. The budget is realistic, accounting for all the expenses necessary to carry out the proposed activities.

Monitoring and evaluation plan 15 points: The applicant demonstrates that it is able to measure the success of the program against key indicators and provides milestones to show progress towards the goals described in the proposal. The program includes indicators of results and outcomes, and shows how and when they will be measured.

Sustainability 10 points: Program activities will continue to have a positive impact after the program ends.

Supporting Equity and Underserved Communities 10 points: Proposals must clearly demonstrate how the program will support and advance equity and engage underserved communities in program administration, design, and implementation.

Total: 100 points

Review and selection process

All eligible/complete applications will be evaluated by a review panel who will recommend or reject the project to the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) for final approval. Due to the large number of applications we receive, organizations not selected for funding will not be notified. The final funding decision must be approved by the State Department's PRM Bureau and will be notified to the recipient once confirmed.

Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and Signed Codes of Conduct

In accordance with the Inter-Agency Standing Committee's (IASC) Plan of Action to Protect Beneficiaries of Humanitarian Aid from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, applicants must submit their organizations' Code of Conduct prior to the award. The PRM requires that codes of conduct, consistent with the IASC's six core principles updated in 2019, be widely shared and signed by the organization's staff. PRM strongly encourages applicant organizations to have a country implementation plan that describes how employees are trained and otherwise made aware of the Code of Conduct, how violations of the Code of Conduct against staff and program participants are reported and prosecuted in a safe and secure manner. undetected. how program participants are made aware of the Code of Conduct and a mechanism to report any violations, and whether or not there is a PSEA focal point in the organization. For more information on HSE prevention, including the six core principles, please see IASC website.

Registration required

In order to be eligible to receive an award, all organizations must have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number issued through www.SAM.govas well as a valid registration in www.SAM.gov. If an organization does not have an active SAM.gov registration prior to submitting an application, the application will be considered ineligible. All organizations applying for grants (except individuals) must obtain these registrations, which are free of charge.

Once you start the registration process, the system will generate a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI). Registration is free. The unique entity identifier (UEI) is one of the data elements mandated by Public Law 109-282, the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act (FFATA), for all federal awards. SAM.govis is the federal government's primary database for compliance with FFATA reporting requirements. OMB designated SAM.gova as the central repository to facilitate applicant and recipient use of a single public website that consolidates data on all federal financial assistance. Registration at SAM.gov is mandatory by law.

A Login.gov account is required to access the SAM.govan organization. The organization can create an account at https://login.gov/. Website www.sam.gov requires all entities to renew their registration once a year to maintain an active registration status on SAM.gov. It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure that they have an active registration on SAM.gov. If an organization plans to issue a subcontract or subcontract, those subrecipients must also have a unique entity identifier (UEI number). These entities can register for a UEI only at SAM.gov.

Please note that any applicant listed on the Exempt Party List System (EPLS), System for Award Management (SAM) is not eligible to apply for an award of assistance pursuant to OMB's guidance at 2 CFR 180 that implement Executive Orders 12549 (3 CFR , 1986 Comp., p. 189) and 12689 (3 CFR, 1989 Comp., p. 235) Debarment and Suspension. Furthermore, no entity listed on the EPLS may participate in any activity below a price. All applicants are strongly encouraged to review the EPLS in SAM to ensure that no ineligible subjects are included. Any costs incurred in preparing your proposal or prior to an award will not be reimbursed.