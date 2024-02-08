Funding Opportunity: Julia Taft Refugee Fund for FY 2024

US DEPARTMENT OF STATE

US Embassy in Bamako

Notice of Funding Opportunity

This announcement is subject to availability of funds

Funding Opportunity Title: Julia Taft Refugee Fund for FY 2024

Opening date:07-FEBRUARY-2024

Closing date:06-MAR-2024 – Deadline for Applications

Aid List Number (CFDA):19,517

Overseas Refugee Assistance Programs for Africa

Financing instrument:Grant

Prize amount:Up to $25,000

Program Performance Period: October 2024 to September 2025

Background and description of the funding opportunity

The US Embassy Bamako in collaboration with the US Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) is pleased to welcome proposals through the Julia Taft Refugee Fund from potential partners working to assist refugees in Mali. This support aims to fill low-cost gaps in refugee protection and assistance. Similarly, the goal of this initiative is to provide US Ambassadors with the tools to respond to critical gaps not addressed in larger multilateral refugee programs.

note: This funding opportunity targets refugees, asylum seekers or returned refugees; he does not support proposals targeting internally displaced persons (IDPs). Refugees, asylum seekers and/or returned refugees must constitute at least 50 percent of the participants in the project .

Eligibility criteria and funding guidelines for the Taft Refugee Fund

The funds are intended to support projects that help refugees or returning refugees.

The fund is not intended as an emergency fund.

Applicants must be a national or local non-governmental organization (NGO).

Application package

Applications that do not include ALL of the following components will be automatically rejected.

Proposal (see Annex, below, for required proposal format) Detailed project timeline/calendar Detailed budget CV/CV of the project manager and other key project personnel At least one letter of reference/recommendation from donors or other interested parties Evidence of the organization's national registration Copy of bank statement or other proof of existing bank account of the organization Completed and signed federal forms: SF424, SF424A and SF424B (these forms can be found here: https://www.grants.gov/forms/sf-424-family.html. Alternatively, applicants can request them at [email protected]) government registration

Registrations required:

All organizations must have a unique entity identifier (UEI) number issued through SAM.gov as well as a valid registration in www.SAM.gov BEFORE for receiving the prize. Please see section D.3 for more information.

for receiving the prize. Please see section D.3 for more information. Applicants are allowed to submit only one proposal per organization. If more than one proposal is submitted from an organization, all proposals from that institution will be considered ineligible for funding. If you submitted an unsolicited application prior to the publication of this Funding Opportunity Notice, you must resubmit your application to be considered for funding.

All applications must be in English. However, applicants may provide an additional copy in French if they wish.

Review and selection process

A selection committee at the U.S. Embassy in Bamako, Mali, will review all applications received under this notice based on the following criteria:

Capacity of the organization the organization has experience in implementing activities related to vulnerable groups, is focused on economic and social development and demonstrates the ability to implement the proposed activities;

the organization has experience in implementing activities related to vulnerable groups, is focused on economic and social development and demonstrates the ability to implement the proposed activities; Sustainability Plan the proposal demonstrates a clear plan for sustainability beyond the duration of the award;

the proposal demonstrates a clear plan for sustainability beyond the duration of the award; Application for costs the proposed costs are reasonable in relation to the proposed activities and anticipated results;

the proposed costs are reasonable in relation to the proposed activities and anticipated results; Monitoring and Evaluation the applicant must provide a clear monitoring and evaluation plan that includes specific, measurable and achievable indicators.

Once the review process is complete, the US Embassy Bamako will notify successful applicants as well as unsuccessful applicants. Prospective grantees will receive further instructions along with notification of the successful proposal. Once awarded, each grantee will be responsible for program and financial reporting as specified in the award agreement.

Below are just a few examples of activities that can be financed under this program(Please ensure that there is a strong connection to the local context, drawing on the competences / capacities of the proposing organisation):

Improving the mental health of the refugee community.

Build a playground for refugee children.

Supporting an educational program for refugees.

Develop a youth program for refugees.

Supporting livelihood training and sports programs.

Support a transit center for unaccompanied minor refugees and asylum seekers.

Support early childhood education, health and nutrition activities.

Supports water, sanitation, health care.

Provide protection for vulnerable refugees.

Provide a shelter for refugee women and girls who are survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

Supporting a vocational training program for refugees.

Providing agricultural support to returnee families.

Any other activity that supports refugees or returnees.

To be considered for this funding opportunity, please submit your applicationsNOT LATER THAN 02.03.2024by email [email protected].

Please contact the same address if you require any additional information.

ANNEX

Proposal format (maximum 10 pages)

The proposal should contain enough information that anyone unfamiliar with it will understand exactly what the applicant wants to do.

Statement of the problem

Provide a brief description of the main problem your app wants to address.

objectives

Objectives should correspond directly to the problem stated in your problem statement and should be concise. Objectives should be specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound.

STRATEGY

Give a broad statement of your approach to solving the problem.

ACTIVITIES

Describe the main activities that will be carried out to achieve the objectives of the grant.

Sustainability Plan

Provide a brief summary showing how the organization proposes to support its activities beyond the completion and termination of the grant.

Implementation plan

Provide concise time frames and sequencing for the implementation of each activity.

Monitoring and Evaluation Plan

Provide indicators and the target number of beneficiaries you plan to reach. Describe how outputs and outcomes will be measured.

Statement of Institutional Capacity

Describe your organization's skills and qualifications for implementing the grant. Submit evidence to demonstrate how and why your organization is likely to succeed in implementing the grant.

Detailed budget

The cost/budget application must be submitted as a separate document. The total budget must not exceed $25,000. This should detail all direct costs associated with the implementation of grant activities in USD.

Budget justification Narrative:

After completing the SF-424A Budget (above), use a separate sheet of paper to describe in detail each of the budget expenses. Please provide a description of the costs included in the budget and how each expenditure or procurement contributes to project outcomes.

Please provide if any:

Organizational Chart

CV/Resume of Key Personnel

Copy of Registration Certificate

Other attachments as deemed relevant