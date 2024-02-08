International
Funding Opportunity: Julia Taft Refugee Fund for FY 2024
US DEPARTMENT OF STATE
US Embassy in Bamako
Notice of Funding Opportunity
This announcement is subject to availability of funds
Funding Opportunity Title: Julia Taft Refugee Fund for FY 2024
Opening date:07-FEBRUARY-2024
Closing date:06-MAR-2024 – Deadline for Applications
Aid List Number (CFDA):19,517
Overseas Refugee Assistance Programs for Africa
Financing instrument:Grant
Prize amount:Up to $25,000
Program Performance Period: October 2024 to September 2025
Background and description of the funding opportunity
The US Embassy Bamako in collaboration with the US Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) is pleased to welcome proposals through the Julia Taft Refugee Fund from potential partners working to assist refugees in Mali. This support aims to fill low-cost gaps in refugee protection and assistance. Similarly, the goal of this initiative is to provide US Ambassadors with the tools to respond to critical gaps not addressed in larger multilateral refugee programs.
note: This funding opportunity targets refugees, asylum seekers or returned refugees; he does not support proposals targeting internally displaced persons (IDPs). Refugees, asylum seekers and/or returned refugees must constitute at least 50 percent of the participants in the project.
Eligibility criteria and funding guidelines for the Taft Refugee Fund
- The funds are intended to support projects that help refugees or returning refugees.
- The fund is not intended as an emergency fund.
- Applicants must be a national or local non-governmental organization (NGO).
Application package
Applications that do not include ALL of the following components will be automatically rejected.
- Proposal (see Annex, below, for required proposal format)
- Detailed project timeline/calendar
- Detailed budget
- CV/CV of the project manager and other key project personnel
- At least one letter of reference/recommendation from donors or other interested parties
- Evidence of the organization's national registration
- Copy of bank statement or other proof of existing bank account of the organization
- Completed and signed federal forms: SF424, SF424A and SF424B (these forms can be found here: https://www.grants.gov/forms/sf-424-family.html. Alternatively, applicants can request them at [email protected])
- government registration
Registrations required:
- All organizations must have a unique entity identifier (UEI) number issued through SAM.gov as well as a valid registration in www.SAM.gov BEFORE for receiving the prize. Please see section D.3 for more information.
- Applicants are allowed to submit only one proposal per organization. If more than one proposal is submitted from an organization, all proposals from that institution will be considered ineligible for funding. If you submitted an unsolicited application prior to the publication of this Funding Opportunity Notice, you must resubmit your application to be considered for funding.
All applications must be in English. However, applicants may provide an additional copy in French if they wish.
Review and selection process
A selection committee at the U.S. Embassy in Bamako, Mali, will review all applications received under this notice based on the following criteria:
- Capacity of the organization the organization has experience in implementing activities related to vulnerable groups, is focused on economic and social development and demonstrates the ability to implement the proposed activities;
- Sustainability Plan the proposal demonstrates a clear plan for sustainability beyond the duration of the award;
- Application for costs the proposed costs are reasonable in relation to the proposed activities and anticipated results;
- Monitoring and Evaluation the applicant must provide a clear monitoring and evaluation plan that includes specific, measurable and achievable indicators.
Once the review process is complete, the US Embassy Bamako will notify successful applicants as well as unsuccessful applicants. Prospective grantees will receive further instructions along with notification of the successful proposal. Once awarded, each grantee will be responsible for program and financial reporting as specified in the award agreement.
Below are just a few examples of activities that can be financed under this program(Please ensure that there is a strong connection to the local context, drawing on the competences / capacities of the proposing organisation):
- Improving the mental health of the refugee community.
- Build a playground for refugee children.
- Supporting an educational program for refugees.
- Develop a youth program for refugees.
- Supporting livelihood training and sports programs.
- Support a transit center for unaccompanied minor refugees and asylum seekers.
- Support early childhood education, health and nutrition activities.
- Supports water, sanitation, health care.
- Provide protection for vulnerable refugees.
- Provide a shelter for refugee women and girls who are survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).
- Supporting a vocational training program for refugees.
- Providing agricultural support to returnee families.
- Any other activity that supports refugees or returnees.
To be considered for this funding opportunity, please submit your applicationsNOT LATER THAN 02.03.2024by email [email protected].
Please contact the same address if you require any additional information.
This announcement is subject to availability of funds
ANNEX
Proposal format (maximum 10 pages)
The proposal should contain enough information that anyone unfamiliar with it will understand exactly what the applicant wants to do.
Statement of the problem
Provide a brief description of the main problem your app wants to address.
objectives
Objectives should correspond directly to the problem stated in your problem statement and should be concise. Objectives should be specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound.
STRATEGY
Give a broad statement of your approach to solving the problem.
ACTIVITIES
Describe the main activities that will be carried out to achieve the objectives of the grant.
Sustainability Plan
Provide a brief summary showing how the organization proposes to support its activities beyond the completion and termination of the grant.
Implementation plan
Provide concise time frames and sequencing for the implementation of each activity.
Monitoring and Evaluation Plan
Provide indicators and the target number of beneficiaries you plan to reach. Describe how outputs and outcomes will be measured.
Statement of Institutional Capacity
Describe your organization's skills and qualifications for implementing the grant. Submit evidence to demonstrate how and why your organization is likely to succeed in implementing the grant.
Detailed budget
The cost/budget application must be submitted as a separate document. The total budget must not exceed $25,000. This should detail all direct costs associated with the implementation of grant activities in USD.
Budget justification Narrative:
After completing the SF-424A Budget (above), use a separate sheet of paper to describe in detail each of the budget expenses. Please provide a description of the costs included in the budget and how each expenditure or procurement contributes to project outcomes.
Please provide if any:
Organizational Chart
CV/Resume of Key Personnel
Copy of Registration Certificate
Other attachments as deemed relevant
|
Sources
2/ https://ml.usembassy.gov/julia-taft-refugee-fund-for-fy-2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Funding Opportunity: Julia Taft Refugee Fund for FY 2024
- How Imran Khan's supporters will vote secretly
- China appoints 'butcher broker' to try to boost struggling stock markets
- Heinz launches Spanish VML and artificial intelligence cookbook — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Trump: Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch “is not a Woke company”
- Can Xi Jinping win back the markets?
- Engineer accused of stealing secret US government technology used to detect nuclear missile launches
- Gardner-Webb women's tennis opens spring season in impressive fashion
- Another dress
- Google goes all-in on Gemini model, launches $20 paid tier for Gemini Ultra
- Days of heavy rainfall in California have caused flooding and mudslides. #Shorts #California #BBCNew
- Boris Johnson wins approval for breakfast room extension designed by former Mick Jaggers architects