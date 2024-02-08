The North East comes one step closer to the historic President





The reforms will provide a directly elected mayor for seven local authority areas across the North East with the first elections taking place in May 2024. It will result in new powers and major new funding for the region, including the largest investment fund of any deal announced since the publication of the Leveling Up White Papers in February 2022. Over 30 years, 1.4 billion will help set up all seven local authorities in the North East; Northumberland, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland and County Durham. Today's legislation also sets them up as a new combined authority which will have control of up to £563 million to shape and improve local rail and bus services. It will give more power to local leaders by allowing them to shape the provision of adult education in a way that meets the needs of business and the community, allowing them to kick-start regeneration by supporting the building of affordable homes in the areas with open ground. Minister for Higher Education, Jacob Young, said: Today is an important milestone for communities across the North East as their historic devolution deal moves one step closer to becoming a reality. The reason I was so excited for this to cross the line is because a big part of leveling is giving local people, who know their areas best, the leverage and money they need to improve their areas. That's exactly what this deal does – from Sedgefield to the Scottish Borders – providing new decision-making powers, billions in funding and a new mayor who can stand up for their area on behalf of the two million who live there. Political leaders from the seven councils and the North of Tyne Combined Authority said in a joint statement: It is exciting that the transfer deal we secured is now moving through Parliament. It is an important final step before the formation of our new combined authority. As a group of leaders, we are already working together to implement plans to deliver for our residents, businesses and communities. This collaboration means that we will reach the ground and deliver results for the people of this region. The new powers and funding we negotiated will mean that important decisions for our region will be made here in the North East. This is expected to be a transformative year for the Northeast. The region boasts long-term sector strengths in advanced manufacturing and clean energy, which continue to grow. In line with the arc of innovation – stretching from Northumberland to Sunderland and Durham, with opportunities along the Tyne corridor, the devolution deal will empower the region and its people by giving them more control, money and opportunities to improve their communities. theirs. This devolution deal is part of a plan to deliver long-term change, delivering a brighter future for Britain and the North East of England, improving economic security and opportunities for all. ENDS Notes to editors: The order to implement the North East devolution deal and establish the new combined mayoral authority is subject to approval by Parliament before coming into force.

The North East Mayoral Combined Authority will replace the North Tyne Combined Borough Authority and the non-mayoral Combined North East Borough Authority.

The City Region Transport Sustainable Settlements (CRSTS) program is a five-year government investment of £5.7 billion in the local transport networks of eight major city regions in England from 2022/23 to 2026/27. The program provides combined mayoral authorities with an integrated, long-term funding model that allows elected leaders to advance their public and sustainable transportation priorities.

The North East will receive 17.4 million to support and accelerate the building of new homes in the hinterland, as well as 20 million to raise levels and kick-start regeneration.

