



Female mosquitoes want to be girls every night, but not everyone is invited. When female mosquitoes are feeding, they don't seem to mind the crowd because lots of carbon dioxide usually means there is food. However, they were thought to be more solitary when laying eggs. New research has found quite the opposite about death Aedes Egypt. While avoiding large crowds, female mosquitoes appear to follow other females and gather in smaller groups when laying eggs. This new discovery, recently published in Biology of communicationshas made scientists rethink options for mosquito control. “What we found is that mosquitoes are working together to control their density,” said FIU biologist Matthew DeGennaro, co-author of the study and director of the FIU Biomolecular Sciences Institute. “If there are too many, there may be a resource problem. But having several clusters is likely to have benefits for the survival of their young.” Researchers say female mosquitoes use a balance of scents to decide where to lay their eggs. Some scents attract them to lay eggs, while others make them want to avoid laying eggs. Through a series of laboratory tests, DeGennaro and his team observed women Aedes Egypt mosquitoes avoiding areas with high amounts of carbon dioxide, likely because of too much CO 2 means a great crowd. When egg-laying females discovered smaller groups of females with eggs or young mosquitoes, again relying on their sense of smell, they moved on. “It's like female mosquitoes go to an exclusive pool party,” said FIU biologist Andre Luis Costa-da-Silva, lead author of the study. “They don't want too many or too few guests.” Temples of the Egyptians mosquitoes love urban habitats and can settle in small containers that litter our neighborhoods. This makes it difficult to find breeding sites. This new understanding of how mosquitoes decide where to lay their eggs could also lead to entirely new ways of controlling mosquito populations to reduce the spread of the diseases they carry. “We have discovered a new behavior. Now we're exploring how we can use this to control the choices that mosquitoes make,” DeGennaro said. “We don't want mosquitoes throwing their baby showers all over the place.”

Matthew DeGennaro is the first scientist to ever create a mutant mosquito. FIU biologist and neurogeneticist uses molecular genetics to answer critical global questions, including how mosquitoes find humans and how to stop the spread of deadly mosquito-borne diseases. His research has revealed new insights into mosquito behavior and mosquito control. Learn more about the researcher at Discovery of FIU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2024/mosquitoes-turn-egg-laying-into-exclusive-pool-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos