International News | Five Saints named in England matchday 23 for Wales match





England name an unchanged starting line-up this weekend as they face Wales, with Northampton Saints' Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman set to start the crash while Alex Coles AND Fin Smith are appointed among the substitutes. Steve Borthwick's England kicked off their Guinness Six Nations campaign with a 24-27 win in Rome last weekend, with all five Saints featuring against Italy in the Round 1 win. Mitchell – who scored one of England's two tries in the opening round – starts at fly-half again this weekend, with last week's debutant Dingwall outside him at Freeman earns his fifth England cap at Twickenham Stadium, while lock Alex Coles is also in line for a fifth as he is named among the substitutes alongside Saints team-mate Smith – who made his debut against Italy last weekend. Ahead of the sell-out game, manager Borthwick said: “It was nice and important to have started our Six Nations campaign in Rome with a win,” said Borthwick. “It was good to do it in front of so many traveling England fans. “However, we know there are areas of our game to improve as we prepare for this Saturday's game against a spirited Welsh side. “With a new group of players and a number of new games, we have tried to develop our game on both sides of the ball. Such changes take time and I was pleased with how quickly the players settled and adapted last weekend against Italy. “We are delighted to be back playing in front of a sold-out Twickenham Stadium this Saturday. The visit of the Welsh team is always a match that creates a special atmosphere. “I have no doubt that this group of players are relishing the challenge ahead of them and are looking forward to creating a very special experience for our supporters.” The England team will face Wales Saturday February 10, 2024

Guinness Six Nations Round 2

Twickenham Stadium

Start: 16:45 (GMT) 15 Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 32 games)

14 Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 4 games)

13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 58 games)

12 Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

11 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 65 caps)

10 George Ford (Sale Sharks, 92 caps) – vice-captain

9 Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 12 games) 1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 89 appearances)

2 Jamie George (Saracens, 86 caps) – captain

3 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 34 games)

4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 77 games) – vice-captain

5 Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 19 games)

6 Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)

7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 31 games)

8 Ben Earl (Saracens, 26 games) Substitutions:

16 Theo Dan (Saracens, 8 games)

17 Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 appearances) – vice-captain

18 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 108 games)

19 Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 4 games)

20 Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 1 cap)

21 Danny Care (Harlequins, 97 games)

22 Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)

