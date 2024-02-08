Maya Ann Callender's Journey to the Patriots' Scouting Staff





Callender took with him everything he learned in those Princeton internships. She took on more scouting assignments, sat in on position meetings, went to more recruiting events and continued to learn the ropes. In 2022, she returned to the Buccaneers after being selected as the team's Nuun-Wooten Scouting Fellow, a program implemented by the NFL in 2015 to expose interested and qualified candidates to a career in scouting. The scholarship is highly competitive and open only to applicants who have played in the NFL, played college football, or are currently working in college football recruiting or personnel. With all this experience, it didn't matter that she was female or that she didn't play herself. Callender's resume spoke for itself, and those around her recognized that work ethic. “Along the way, I've always had people I've worked with who really vouched for me and didn't treat me any differently because I was a woman,” Callender said. “If you work hard and you understand that there is no job too small, doors open. I think I had to prepare more, but that's only because I didn't do any sports. I wasn't an athlete. I didn't grow up in a football family. I had a lot going against me, so I didn't mind putting in extra work or putting in extra work to get to where I needed to be.” Right now, that spot is in New England, preparing for free agency and its first draft, where the Patriots are poised with cap space and this year's third overall pick. After reaching out to Camren Williams, the Patriots' director of college scouting, she was hired as the franchise's first full-time female scouting assistant. “A lot of people I've worked with have told me not to compare myself to other people,” Callender said. “My mom always said, you have to run your own race. So you just remind yourself of that, and if you do more, more doors and opportunities open up, and then you find yourself in a crazy job where you can I didn't even dream of it.” The path Callender has followed is certainly unique to her, but those early mornings, catching the subway to school and helping her brother practice, prepared her for what she's doing now. Its fulfillment centers around the players. If they do well, Callender sees that as a direct reflection of the work she's doing. She is part of something bigger than herself and is happy to be a small piece of the puzzle behind each victory. But as she has seen throughout her career up to this point, no job is too small. That mentality continues to push him higher. “Overall my ultimate goal is definitely to one day be the president of football operations for an NFL team,” Callender said. “That would be my dream job. It still has scouting in it, there's operations, player engagement a little bit of everything in it to help a team stay afloat. It's my dream job and I know I'm assistant scouting now will help. I keep pushing to be a scout one day. And then I'll take on more responsibility and keep working behind the scenes to eventually get to that position.”

