Kyrgyzstan: The unprecedented attack on civil society threatens human rights and the international standing of the countries
Kyrgyz authorities are launching an unprecedented crackdown on the country's civil society, Amnesty International said today, as it published a STATEMENT highlighting how the government has increasingly sought to stifle dissent and erode human rights guarantees since 2021.
The Kyrgyz governments campaign against civil society is not just a series of random, sporadic attempts to avoid criticism, it is strategically designed to stifle critics. The states' actions echo some of the most repressive tactics used in the region in recent history, said Maisy Weicherding, Amnesty International's Central Asia researcher.
For now, Kyrgyzstan stands at a crossroads; The government's deliberate use of restrictive legislation spells a turbulent future for civil society and for the most vulnerable individuals in the country, to whom civil society provides essential support.
Only three years after coming to power, President Sadyr Zhaparov has led an administration that has introduced a series of legislative initiatives, policies and practices aimed at suppressing critical voices and limiting the operations of NGOs, particularly those engaged in rights advocacy. human or political activity.
Widespread attack on civil society
The proposed foreign representatives legislation and changes to existing NGO regulations, introduced in October 2023, mimic the infamous Russian foreign agents law. If enacted, they risk severely hampering the ability of civil society organizations to operate freely and effectively, violating Kyrgyzstan's international human rights obligations and depriving the most marginalized of essential services that the state strives to provide. currently offer.
The new bills overly broad and vague language gives authorities excessive discretionary powers to target NGOs for their legitimate work. The introduction of new criminal offences, together with heavy penalties for civil society activists, is particularly alarming.
The right to peaceful assembly has been severely impaired since March 2022, with blanket bans on protests in central public places and court-imposed restrictions targeting gatherings critical of state policies. Initially justified as a temporary measure to prevent possible mass unrest in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, these unnecessary and disproportionate restrictions were eventually extended until the end of March 2024.
In October 2022, 27 people, including human rights defender Rita Karasartova, were arbitrarily arrested following a protest over a border demarcation agreement with neighboring Uzbekistan, and they now face unfounded criminal charges.
Media freedom is under siege, as shown by the draft media legislation introduced in May 2023. This proposed law extends government control over online resources and restricts content based on vague terms related to morality and health.
Radio Free Europe's Kyrgyz service survived an attempted shutdown between April and July 2023, while independent media outlet Kloop was blocked in September 2023. Recently, 11 reporters were arrested for their involvement in projects linked to investigative journalist Bolot Temirov , who was stripped of his Kyrgyz citizenship and deported from the country in August 2022.
The independence of the judiciary is also under threat, highlighted by a law passed in September 2023 that allows the President to overturn decisions of the Constitutional Court based on subjective notions of moral values and social conscience.
Amnesty International calls on the Kyrgyz government to reconsider its proposed restrictive legislation and repeal the unjust repressive laws already in place. Authorities should engage in meaningful dialogue with civil society and uphold their international human rights commitments. They must also foster an environment where the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association are protected and respected.
A thriving civil society capable of acting freely and without fear is an invaluable and irreplaceable asset for any country, especially in the face of economic and climate crises, and Kyrgyz civil society has long shown itself to be such an asset. It's time for the Kyrgyz government to unlock the future, embrace constructive criticism and free expression, and chart a course that respects the dignity and rights of all, said Maisy Weicherding.
