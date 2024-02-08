International | News, Sports, Jobs





UN nuclear chief says safety is still fragile at nuclear power plant KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog says security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains fragile amid recent staff cuts approved by Russian authorities who seized the facility. The plant is one of the world's 10 largest nuclear plants, and the nearly two-year war between Russia and Ukraine has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his upcoming visit to the plant will aim to assess the impact of recent staff cuts after Russia blocked access to Ukraine's Energoatom workers. 3 people were killed in the suspected extremist attack on Turkey's largest court ISTANBUL (AP) – Two people stormed Turkey's largest courthouse before being shot dead in a shootout that also left one person dead and five wounded. Authorities say the attackers were part of an extremist organization that had been largely inactive in recent years. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says the man and woman stormed a security checkpoint at Istanbul's Caglayan court and were then killed in a shootout. Authorities say another woman was also killed in the shooting and that three police officers and two civilians were wounded. Private news agency DHA reports that the older sister of the female attacker appeared in court shortly after the attack on charges including membership of a terrorist organization. Suspected drones used by Yemen's Houthi rebels attack 2 more ships TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) – Two ships traveling in Middle Eastern waters have been attacked by suspected Yemeni Houthi rebel drones. Tuesday's attacks are the latest in a campaign by Iran-backed fighters to target ships over Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The first attack took place in the southern part of the Red Sea, west of the Yemeni port of Hodeida. The British military said the shell caused “minor damage” at the ship's windows on the bridge. Private security firm Ambrey identified the ship as a Barbados-flagged cargo ship owned by the United Kingdom. EU cancels pesticide proposal in another concession to protesting farmers BRUSSELS (AP) – The European Union's executive arm is shelving an anti-pesticide proposal in another concession to farmers after weeks of protests that blocked major capitals and economic lines across the 27-nation bloc. Although the proposal had languished in EU institutions for the past two years, the move by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was the latest indication that the bloc is willing to let some environmental concerns slide to keep the farming community on side. his. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nujournal.com/news/international-news-apwire/2024/02/07/international-2058/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos