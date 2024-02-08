The vast ocean may be under the Mimas Ice | News, Sports, Jobs





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Astronomers have found the best evidence of a large, young ocean beneath the icy exterior of Saturn's Death Star-like mini-moon. The French-led team analyzed changes in Mimas' orbit and rotation and reported Wednesday that an ocean hidden 12 to 18 miles (20 to 30 kilometers) beneath the frozen crust was more likely than an elongated rocky core. The scientists based their findings on observations from NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which observed Saturn and its more than 140 moons for more than a decade before plunging through the beleaguered planet's atmosphere in 2017 and burning up. . Barely 250 miles in diameter, the heavily cratered moon lacks the fractures and geysers—typical signs of underground activity—of Saturn's Enceladus and Jupiter's Europa. “Mimas was probably the most unlikely place to look for a global ocean — and liquid water in general,” co-author Valery Lainey of the Paris Observatory said in an email. “So it looks like a possible habitable world. But no one knows how long it takes for life to arise.” The results were published in the journal Nature. The ocean is believed to fill half of Mimas' volume, according to Lainey. However, it represents only 1.2% to 1.4% of Earth's oceans given the moon's tiny size. Despite being so small, Mimas boasts the second-largest impact crater of any moon in the solar system — the reason it's been compared to the fictional Death Star space station in “Star Wars.” Today's latest news and more in your inbox

