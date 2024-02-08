Myanmar: Military airstrikes that killed 17 civilians should be investigated as war crimes

Airstrikes by Myanmar's military killed 17 civilians, including nine children, as they gathered to go to church last month, Amnesty International said in a new investigation.

The attacks, around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 7, struck near St. Peter's Baptist Church in Kanan village in Sagaing region, near the country's western border with India. More than 20 people were injured.

Witnesses told Amnesty International that two children were killed by the first set of blasts as they played football in front of a nearby school. Many of the other victims were trying to flee to safety when the second airstrike hit. The attack damaged the church and school, as well as six civilian homes.

Private / Amnesty International. St Peter's Baptist Church in Canaan was damaged by airstrikes on Sunday 07 January 2024.

Myanmar's military's deadly attacks on civilians show no signs of stopping, said Matt Wells, Director of Amnesty International's Crisis Response Programme.

The world cannot continue to look the other way as Myanmar's military mercilessly attacks civilians and civilian targets, including churches, schools and hospitals. Countries and companies around the world must stop the flow of jet fuel to the military, to protect civilians from further disasters.

These attacks should be investigated as war crimes and the UN Security Council should refer the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court. The perpetrators of these crimes must be brought to justice under international law.

Amnesty International interviewed four witnesses to the attacks, one person who visited Kanan after the attack and saw the bodies of those killed and another person with knowledge of military operations in the area. The organization also analyzed 99 photos and videos of the attacks and their aftermath, including images of the dead and wounded.

All of the structural damage caused to the school, church and nearby homes is consistent with airstrikes. Combined photo and video evidence shows at least three impact sites, with craters consistent with aircraft bombs weighing approximately 250 kg each. Satellite images taken after the strike also confirm significant damage to the school, adjacent structures and nearby homes, all consistent with an airstrike.

Private / Amnesty International. In total, 17 civilians, including nine children, were killed in the attacks.

of Myanmar's military has denied responsibility for the attack, claiming that no planes were flying in the area that morning. However, Amnesty International reviewed a video taken during the attack, which shows the distinctive silhouette of an A-5 fighter jet flying over the village. In Myanmar, only the military flies A-5 aircraft, which are imported from China.

Amnesty International has previously documented how the Tada-U military airbase, near Mandalay, is often used to launch aircraft in attacks targeting Sagaing. Tada-U satellite images taken shortly before and after the attack show active A-5 operations in the airfield. In three separate posts in a group message channel reviewed by Amnesty International, flight observers on the ground said they witnessed a fighter jet take off from Tada-U Air Base at 10am; an A-5 flying northwest over Kalewa, towards Kanan, at 10.26; and then an A-5 landing from the northwest at Tada-U at 10.56. The locations, directions and times of these sightings are all consistent with an attack on Canaan around 10:30 am.

Satellite images of the Tada-U military airbase, taken shortly before and after the attack, show active A-5 operations in the airfield.

Sources interviewed by Amnesty International said they had been told that members of a local People's Defense Force (PDF), one of many local armed groups formed since the coup to oppose army rule, had planned a ceremony at the school. the village later that day. However, based on consistent witness accounts, fighters do not appear to have been present at the time of the attacks, which killed and wounded only civilians.

Even if the military believed it may have had legitimate targets, it dropped several large bombs on a residential area at a time on Sunday when civilians were gathering for church and struck again as civilians fled in panic. As such, these attacks were at least indiscriminate and should be investigated as war crimes.

Last week, Amnesty International again called for the sale or transfer of jet fuel to Myanmar to be suspended after its investigation suggested the military was still importing fuel despite sanctions being imposed on individuals and companies linked to the supply chain.

We can't sleep when we think about what happened

Myanmar's military has repeatedly attacked civilians and civilian facilities, destroying or damaging schools, religious buildings and other key infrastructure in the three years since the coup.

Kanan, a village of about 7,000 inhabitants is located north of Khampat town in Tamu township. Most of its inhabitants are ethnic Chinese and practice Christianity.

Residents of Kanan said that, prior to these attacks, they had not directly experienced armed conflict since the February 2021 coup. However, on November 7, 2023, a coalition of resistance forces captured Khampat by the army after four days of fighting. military attempted to retake the city in a series of ground attacks in December, but was unsuccessful and withdrew after a week, according to local media reports.

Private / Amnesty International. Housing in Canaan has been damaged by strikes.

Witnesses told Amnesty International of the devastation caused by airstrikes on 7 January 2024. A 56-year-old community worker said he saw a plane flying overhead as he prepared to leave his home for a nearby church. Moments later, the first shot hit approximately 200 meters from where he was standing.

He hid in his family's rice storage warehouse with his wife and two children, just before another blow struck. About 15 minutes later, he went to help the injured and collect the bodies of the dead, which he described as disturbing. Amnesty International reviewed photographs of the aftermath of the strike, which showed the bodies of one of the victims dismembered and the others suffering catastrophic head injuries, also as described by witnesses.

A 68-year-old man who was inside the church when the first bomb fell said: We only knew when the bomb fell. We didn't hear the plane. We were singing inside the church when it happened. The ceiling of the church collapsed and the windows were broken, so the people inside the church were rushed outside.

Everyone was scared and running and trying to get home, and the second air raid hit at that moment. A 43-year-old market seller, who was injured by the blows

A 43-year-old market vendor, who was hit in the head by falling rubble as he tried to leave the church, told Amnesty International that the second blow hit people who were running for their lives. He said: Everyone was scared and running and trying to go home, and the second airstrike hit at that moment. There is a road behind the church and it hit people who were running home.

Private / Amnesty International. The footage showed the damage caused to the interior of the church by the airstrikes.

A 40-year-old man said the traumatized community remained on constant alert for fear of further attacks. He said: Even when we hear the sound of a motorcycle, we get scared thinking of an airplane coming. We can't sleep when we think about what happened [The attack] has left emotional scars. We can't go to church.

The damage caused, as well as fear of further attacks, forced most villagers to flee, seeking refuge in nearby villages, farms and forests, or across the Indian border. Many of the displaced are relying on the support of relatives, local religious and charitable groups, and host communities to survive.

Satellite images showed damage caused to the church, school and surrounding areas.

Background

Since the February 2021 coup, Myanmar has experienced a severe escalation of human rights violations.

Amnesty International's May 2022 report, Bullets fell from the sky: War crimes and displacement in eastern Myanmarfound that Myanmar's military had subjected civilians to collective punishment through widespread air and ground attacks, arbitrary detentions, torture, extrajudicial executions, and the systematic looting and burning of villages.

An August 2022 report,15 days felt like 15 years: Torture in custody since coup in Myanmardocumented torture and other ill-treatment when the Myanmar military interrogated and detained individuals suspected of involvement in the protests.

A November 2022 report,Deadly Cargo: Exposing the Supply Chain Fueling Myanmar's War Crimes,called for a suspension of aviation fuel to prevent the military from carrying out further illegal airstrikes.

Amnesty International also documented an airstrike on an IDP camp in Kachin State on October 9, 2023, which killed at least 28 civilians, including children.