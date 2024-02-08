Nurses from Ski-Doo and days without contact, some Nova Scotians still stuck at home

Some Nova Scotians remain trapped in their homes as northeastern parts of the province and Cape Breton continue to slowly dig out of a historic multi-day snowstorm.

Sandra Matheson, who lives in Black Point, in northern Pictou County, said she's been snowed in at her home since Friday and it's “disturbing” to know she can't leave and no one can. reach it easily.

“The drains at the front of the house that faced the water were in the roof,” she told the CBCHalifax Morning Information. “For the past few days, I've been trying to at least make a path around the perimeter of the property so that the snow isn't directly on the windows.”

A particular concern, she said, is the lack of communication about snow removal in the county. She said she has reached out to her MLA, who happens to be Premier Tim Houston, and the provincial departments of Transportation and Public Works, but has not heard back.

Pictou County Executive Robert Parkers said Wednesday that rural roads are under provincial jurisdiction. He praised the provincial snow removal crews, but said the province is continuing to appeal to the Nova Scotia government for more help.

“Those people are out there working as hard as they can every day and they're getting tired. We're on day 6. But the people in the homes that are trapped are also getting very frustrated,” he said.

Those living in remote areas may have to wait longer for their roads to be plowed, and Parker warned it would be “almost impossible” for emergency crews to reach some of the homes if called.

“I know there are a lot of people on these back roads, especially, who are suffering,” he said.

Another Pictou County resident, 90-year-old Nellie Bruton, said her area has now been plowed, but for about three days she had no contact with the outside.

“You're here at home alone,” she said, adding that she usually has nursing staff come to her home and they weren't able to get through the snow. “It's scary.”

Hundreds in Pictou County are still trapped inside homes after historic snowfall The rural roads in this area have not yet been plowed. As Nicola Seguin reports, the municipality is considering declaring a state of emergency.

Lynda Macleod, a continuing care assistant for the Victorian Order of Nurses, said about 1000 of her clients were stranded because of the snow. Macleod arrived at Bruton's home on Tuesday via Ski-Doo.

“I drove her over and stayed a few hours with her and helped her with the laundry and did the dishes and kept her company,” Macleod said. “Reassured her everything would be okay.”

She remains concerned about other elderly customers in the area who are still snowed in, some of whom are bedridden. According to her assessment, more needs to be done to ensure that roads and driveways are clear in case of emergencies.

“It could be a sad end to someone's life, unfortunately, because the roads haven't been cleared for a week for us to go out,” Macleod said.

Movement made in clearing Cape Breton

In Cape Breton, which had some of the highest snowfall amounts, cleanup continues. Major highways are now passable, according to Public Works, although ice and narrow lanes are still a problem, and parts of Highway 125 and the Cabot Trail are down to one lane.

In the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, most roads in the provincial jurisdiction will be open by the end of Wednesday, and the regional public works department said local roads should also be passable by then.

However, isolated or gravel roads may not be cleared until Friday.

Guy Deveau, executive director of maintenance and operations with Provincial Public Works, urged residents to stay off the roads to make it easier for snow removal crews.

Snow removal crews are reaching local roads throughout Richmond, Victoria and Inverness counties, he said. About 40 plows were working across Cape Breton Island on Tuesday, he added, with about 90 more in northern and eastern regions. , as well as equipment coming in from across the province as well as PEI, New Brunswick and Parks Canada.

In the CBRM, there has been a lot of progress over the past day, said John Phalen, the township's manager of public works, but there are still some unmaintained roads and the region remains in “emergency mode.”

“Getting everything open and moving is the first step, and I think we're going to be pretty close to having that today. Then we have to start the process of expanding and everything, and that's going to be really slow.”

Schools in both the Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Education Centers remain closed Wednesday, as well as the Cape Breton University campus.

There will be no curbside collection across the CBRM on Wednesday and Cape Breton Transit will not be operating.