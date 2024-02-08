Primodos Patients Betrayed After Left Out of Health Scandals Correction Report | health

Campaigners have accused the UK government of betraying them after a review of compensation for victims of health scandals excluded families who may have been affected by the Primodos hormone pregnancy test.

A report published on Wednesday by the patient safety commissioner, Dr Henrietta Hughes, found a clear case for redress for the thousands of women and children who suffered avoidable harm from the epilepsy treatment sodium valproate and vaginal mesh implants.

But despite the commissioner wanting to include families affected by hormonal pregnancy tests in her review, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) told her they would not be included.

Primodos was an oral hormonal drug used between the 1950s and 70s to regulate menstrual cycles and as a pregnancy test. Hormonal pregnancy tests stopped being sold in the late 1970s, and manufacturers have faced claims that such tests led to birth defects and miscarriages. Last year, the high court dismissed a case brought by more than 100 families seeking legal compensation due to insufficient new evidence.

The Hughes report states: Our terms of reference did not include the issue of hormonal pregnancy tests. This was a decision made by the DHSC and should not be interpreted as representing the commissioner's views on the avoidable harm suffered in relation to hormone pregnancy tests or the action needed to address this.

The patient safety commissioner wanted them to be included in the scope but, nevertheless, agreed to undertake the work as set out by DHSC ministers.

Marie Lyon, chairwoman of the Association for Children Harmed by Hormonal Pregnancy Tests, said the families of those who took the tests felt left out in the cold and betrayed that they were not included in the commissioners' review.

I feel betrayed by the patient safety commissioner, by the IMMDS [Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety] review and by the Secretary of State for Health that all three have betrayed our families because, basically, they have just forgotten about us. It's a very difficult case, so we're just going to focus on valproate and mesh, Lyon said.

Prof Carl Heneghan, professor of evidence-based medicine at Oxford University, who led a systematic review of Primodos in 2018said: It is unclear to me how the commissioner can keep patients safe if they are trapped and have no power to go to areas where patient safety matters.

Since the courts dismissed the legal case for damages, there should be no obstacle to safety commissioners undertaking a redress report for families who have suffered the harmful effects of hormonal pregnancy tests, he said. This report needs to be made urgently, and if it isn't, the safety commissioner and the DHSC need to explain why they are blocking it now.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: The victims of this appalling scandal deserve a public inquiry. It is the only way to overcome the threats and stonewalling of pharmaceutical companies and the government. All those who have played a role in perpetuating this misery must finally be held accountable and the recommendations of the Do No Harm First report fully implemented. Anything less would be a shameful failure of all who have suffered so much.

Lyon said up to 1,200 families had contacted the charity since 1978. Many said their GP had not told them about the risk associated with Primodos, which is 40 times stronger than an oral contraceptive pill.

Our families receive no [assistance with the care of their children] or financial support for medication or equipment needed to prevent physical and mental health deterioration, she said.

The commissioners' report estimates that at least 10,000 women's lives were ruined by pelvic mesh and at least 14,000 children in England alone will never be able to live independent lives after being exposed to sodium valproate in the womb between 1973 and 2017.

Sodium valproate, used to treat epilepsy, has been linked to physical malformations, autism and developmental delay in some children when taken by their mothers during pregnancy.

Vaginal mesh implants have been used to treat urinary and gynecological conditions, but have caused debilitating damage for some women.

The commissioners' report says systemic health care and regulatory failures mean the government should create a two-stage financial compensation scheme. An interim payment of 25,000 would be followed by a main scheme with payments based on the individual needs of each patient.

Although Hughes acknowledged that families across the UK had been harmed by vaginal mesh and sodium valproate, she said her legal duty meant the report only covered compensation for victims in England.

Wes Streeting, Labour's health spokesman, said he was appalled by the scandals and called for a cross-party push to resolve compensation for victims.

I think we should learn from the experience with the infected blood victims, where justice has taken too long and it is still proceeding at a very slow pace, he said. To that end, why don't we put partisan politics aside and work together to get these victims the compensation they so desperately need?

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: We remain extremely sympathetic to families who believe they or their children have suffered after using hormonal pregnancy tests.

It is right for the government to be guided by the scientific evidence and after reviewing the available evidence, the government's position remains that the available evidence does not support a causal relationship between the use of hormonal pregnancy tests and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

We are not closing the door on those who believe they have been affected and are committed to examining any new scientific evidence that may come to light.