Baker Tilly International reports record global revenue results of $5.2 billion





Revenue rose 11% globally to $5.2 billion

All regions saw significant revenue growth led by Europe and Latin America

The number of inhabitants is now over 43,000 in 141 territories Baker Tilly International today announced record global revenue of $5.2 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, up 11% year-over-year or 12.2% at constant exchange rates. This continues a journey of continued expansion for the leading global accounting network, which has grown by nearly 30% since 2020, despite significant volatility in global markets during this period. There was expansion in all regions across the network in 2023. Europe was the fastest growing region at 17% in US dollar terms, followed by Latin America (16%), North America (11%) and Asia- Pacific (3%) . Growth in Latin America and Asia-Pacific was significantly higher when measured in local currency at 22% and 7% respectively given the strength of the US dollar during the year. Among the largest markets in 2023 with more than 15% growth were Austria, Belgium, Channel Islands, Greece, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, Great Britain and the USA. The growth of networks in 2023 was mainly organic. All of our service lines had double-digit growth. Of our main service lines, advisory was fastest at 12.3%, bucking the trend of a market slowdown, followed by tax at 12% and insurance and accounting at 10%. Our smallest service line, legal services grew by 16% in 2023, highlighting the opportunities for a multidisciplinary network like Baker Tilly. The number of employees grew by 4.5% globally to 43,000 with 3,380 partners worldwide. The percentage of female partners in the network reached an all-time high of 24.4% by the end of 2023. We continue to look for ways to encourage all our people to reach their full potential and promote a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging. Francesca Lagerberg, CEO of Baker Tilly International, said: Double-digit, like-for-like revenue growth with only a modest increase in headcount and in such a volatile market is a remarkable achievement and I am grateful for the hard work of all our 43,000 people who made it possible. Breaking the $5 billion barrier just four years after reaching $4 billion in revenue shows that this is a network with real ambition and drive. Winning the 2023 Accounting Network of the Year award confirmed what a distinctive and vibrant brand Baker Tilly has become internationally. Our strength, resilience and expertise have never been more important to our clients as we help them navigate these uncertain times in many parts of the world. We look forward to another successful year in 2024 with high expectations and confidence in our renewed strategy and purpose, as well as our broad multidisciplinary offering across all our service lines. It promises to be an exciting next 12 months. MEDIA QUESTIONS:

Will White, Director, Omnia, +44 7771555247, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bakertilly.global/network-news/baker-tilly-international-reports-record-global-revenue-results-of-us5-2bn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos