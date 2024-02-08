Oxgang Primary School makes the grade in Education Scotland Inspection Report





It's been a fantastic new year for Oxgang Primary School in Kirkintilloch as the school has recently been given a brilliant shine Inspection report [opens in a new window] from Education Scotland. The school was inspected last November and after the Christmas break they received their very positive report in January. The inspectors gave the following assessments: Quality indicator ASSESSMENT Change leadership Very good Learning, teaching and assessment Good Ensuring well-being, equality and inclusion Very good Increase achievements and achievements Good The inspection team found the following strengths in the schools' work Strong leadership of the principal, who is well respected by staff, children, parents and partners. She is leading and managing the direction and pace of change very well, ably supported by senior management.

Positive relationships throughout the school community which are based on the school's values. Children throughout the school are happy and respectful. They learn and achieve in a safe, inclusive and nurturing environment.

The staff team who are making a difference for all children. They use highly effective approaches to develop children's and parents' knowledge and understanding of their well-being. This is helping children and parents manage their own and others' well-being more effectively.

All staff have a detailed understanding of children's individual circumstances and welfare needs. They use student equity funding effectively and partner by working creatively to achieve positive learning outcomes for children. Education Councilor Lynda Williamson said: This is a great inspection report celebrating the hard work and achievements of the entire school community. From the school leadership to the families and the students themselves; everyone plays their part in making Oxgang Primary a school to be proud of. The report highlights positive relationships, equality of learning opportunities, successful planning and assessment, the educational environment and many other approaches taken to encourage well-being and achievement. I would like to congratulate the principal and everyone at Oxgang Primary School for a very, very good report. The report states that Oxgang Primary School is an inclusive school where all staff foster positive relationships with success. Children talk confidently about how they are welcomed and included, they feel valued by all adults and have a wide range of opportunities. The children are proud of their school. Acting Headteacher Sarah Muotune said, the whole team at Oxgang Primary is delighted to have received such a positive inspection report, which details the hard work and commitment of staff, families and pupils to ensure Oxgang Primary is a nurturing environment that tailors learning opportunities to meet the needs of each child within our school. We will continue to build our strengths; planning and evaluating best practice as we move forward to ensure continued high levels of student achievement and wellbeing at Oxgang Primary School.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/news/oxgang-primary-school-makes-grade-education-scotland-inspection-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos