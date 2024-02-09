



Key findings 1. Scottish health expenditure per person has risen significantly in real terms over time, from 1,659 per person in 19992000 to 3,073 in 202223 (in 202223 prices). Spending grew rapidly in the first decade after the handover, with real average growth of 5.0% per year between 19992000 and 200910, but at a much slower rate of 0.4% per year between 200910 and 201920. Spending grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic and although it has fallen since then, spending per person remained 10% higher in 202223 than in 201920. 2. Spending per person on health was higher in Scotland than in England or Wales at the start of devolution, but this gap has narrowed over time. In 19992000, Scotland spent 22% more per person on health than England, but by 201920 this had fallen to 3% more per person. Under current plans, Scotland will spend around 3% more than England per person in 202425. In both 201819 and 201920, Wales spent more on health per person than Scotland, a trend expected to continue under the budgets current devolved governments of both countries. 3. The number of staff working in the Scottish NHS has increased significantly since the start of the pandemic. In July, September 2023, the NHS employed 11% more consultants, 16% more junior doctors and 8% more nurses than before the pandemic. 4. Measured hospital activity declined rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to fully recover. In April June 2023, NHS Scotland handled 8% fewer elective day cases, handled 8% fewer emergency admissions and 8% fewer outpatient appointments and handled 21% fewer elective hospital admissions than before the pandemic. 5. Funding and staffing higher than before the pandemic, but lower hospital activity points to a sharp decline in measured NHS hospital productivity in Scotland. This autumn is particularly worrying given the challenging fiscal situation the Scottish Government continues to face. 6. The number of patients on the electoral waiting list in Scotland has increased by 87% since the start of the pandemic. The proportion of patients waiting less than 18 weeks for elective treatment and less than four hours in A&E departments have also fallen significantly since the start of the pandemic. Until the NHS can deliver more hospital activity than before the pandemic, it is likely that waiting lists and waiting times will continue to grow. 7. The apparent decline in hospital productivity in Scotland is similar in magnitude to that observed in the English NHS. But England has increased staff by more than Scotland, so the recovery in hospital activity has been much greater. 8. Elective waiting lists have grown less in England than in Scotland since the start of the pandemic, although definitions of the activity involved differ. Elective and A&E waiting time performance has been worse in post-pandemic England than in Scotland. By these performance measures, no country's system is performing better across the board. 9. Demographic and cost pressures mean that health spending will need to increase in Scotland over time to provide the same level of service. The Scottish Fiscal Commission predicts that Scottish health spending will need to grow by around 3% in real terms per year in the late 2020s and 2030s, compared with around 2% for all Scottish Government spending. 10. Most of this increase in spending will go towards increasing staff. However, the Scottish governments health and social care workforce plan only aims to increase NHS staff by 1% over five years from 2022. The English NHS workforce plan means a 2021% increase in NHS staff in England during the same period. This suggests that Scotland is likely to need to either increase staff numbers and incremental spending more than planned, find ways to increase productivity significantly faster than planned in England, or live with a worsening relative to the quality of the NHS service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ifs.org.uk/publications/scottish-budget-healthcare-spending-staffing-and-activity

