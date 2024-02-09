International
Trains will undergo overnight shutdowns for testing at Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport officials announced that trains to the concourses will be shut down for six days this month for scheduled testing.
The train's power system will be tested as it will help airport operations evaluate the Automated Guided Transit System (AGTS), power distribution system and critical infrastructure systems that will be needed to support the 26 trains. young people coming to DIA this year. according to airport officials.
“This effort will help ensure the sustainability of our automated people mover, the train, by assessing the condition of aging electrical infrastructure, while also providing critical information required for current operations and future expansion as we work towards 100 million passengers in year,” said the DIA CEO. Phil Washington.
DIA officials say the closures will take place from 9:15 p.m. to 3 a.m. on February 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28. The closures are expected to affect passengers going to and from concourses B and C.
“DEN Operations is working hard to minimize the impact on passengers and employees. This is why we will have buses running between the Terminal and the concourses, we are working with airlines to communicate with passengers traveling before their flights, we we're maximizing gate space in Concourse A, and that's why the tests will be conducted overnight,” said Sarah Marquez, senior vice president of airport operations.
Passengers and employees will use Bridge Security during the closures, which will be a 24-hour checkpoint starting at 8 p.m. Officials say that once passengers and employees have cleared security, those who need to reach concourses B and C will be guided onto a bus and transported to the concourses.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or register
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/trains-undergo-overnight-shutdowns-testing-denver-international-airport/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trains will undergo overnight shutdowns for testing at Denver International Airport
- Mira Rajput criticizes Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Bollywood
- Chris Dehring | The cricket world owes the West Indies | Commentary
- Bobby Moynihan Plants Wedding Dress Consultation (VIDEO)
- Turkey's outgoing chief justice says rulings of highest courts are binding amid judicial crisis
- Night to Shine event will take place Friday | In today's daily sun | Daily Sun Villages
- The Scottish Budget: Health care spending, staffing and activity
- Chinese President Xi Jinping calls Vladimir Putin for Lunar New Year, touts strong ties
- No room for divisions in Indian unity in diversity: PM Modi | News from India
- Olly Alexander introduces fans to Dizzy's UK debut.
- 'The Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Opened Up About Why He Left Hollywood and What His Current Family Situation Is
- MLS NEXT Pro Reveals 2024 Tacoma Defiance Schedule