Trains will undergo overnight shutdowns for testing at Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport officials announced that trains to the concourses will be shut down for six days this month for scheduled testing.

The train's power system will be tested as it will help airport operations evaluate the Automated Guided Transit System (AGTS), power distribution system and critical infrastructure systems that will be needed to support the 26 trains. young people coming to DIA this year. according to airport officials.

“This effort will help ensure the sustainability of our automated people mover, the train, by assessing the condition of aging electrical infrastructure, while also providing critical information required for current operations and future expansion as we work towards 100 million passengers in year,” said the DIA CEO. Phil Washington.

We're excited to roll out our new train cars! In the meantime, we're gearing up with some overnight maintenance. The train to Portat will be closed for maintenance from 21:15 to 03:00 on the following dates:

📅 February 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28

DIA officials say the closures will take place from 9:15 p.m. to 3 a.m. on February 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28. The closures are expected to affect passengers going to and from concourses B and C.

“DEN Operations is working hard to minimize the impact on passengers and employees. This is why we will have buses running between the Terminal and the concourses, we are working with airlines to communicate with passengers traveling before their flights, we we're maximizing gate space in Concourse A, and that's why the tests will be conducted overnight,” said Sarah Marquez, senior vice president of airport operations.

Passengers and employees will use Bridge Security during the closures, which will be a 24-hour checkpoint starting at 8 p.m. Officials say that once passengers and employees have cleared security, those who need to reach concourses B and C will be guided onto a bus and transported to the concourses.

