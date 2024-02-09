The WIN Board of Names reveals the new international structure





Independent worldwide network (make), the organization that brings together independent local music trade bodies around the globe, elects five new board members while ratifying the reappointment of its chairman and treasurer. Explore Explore Check out the latest videos, charts and news Check out the latest videos, charts and news Dario Draštata (Dallas Records, Croatia), Fran Sandoval (IMICHILE, Chile) and Marty Ro (Sound Republica, South Korea) are among the new directors appointed to the 20-member WIN board, announced on Thursday, February 8. faces are Alejandro Varela (S-Music, Argentina) and Sridhar Swaminathan (SIMCA, India), who have been appointed as observers. The trade association extends “warm thanks” to outgoing members Francesca Trainini (PMI, Italy), Jeffrey Chiang (Fluxus, South Korea) and Oliver Knust (IMICHILE, Chile). Renewed annually, the board consists of representatives of independent music companies and trade associations from around the world, appointed by WIN members on a geographical basis. The organization is ringing in changes this year by creating a new international structure based on five regional blocs: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australasia, a move that reflects “the diversity of languages, genres and cultures that make up its membership.” ,” said a statement. Meanwhile, Zena White (Partisan Records, USA) and Maria Amato (AIR, Australia) are reappointed as chairman and treasurer, respectively. Melbourne-based Amato, CEO of the Australian Independent Record Labels Assn., in 2022 became WIN's first female chair and the organization's first from the southern hemisphere. “I am grateful to be given the opportunity to continue as WIN's chairman, and my congratulations go out to our five new board members,” White commented in a statement. “Our North Star is to strengthen the sector by having an independent music trade association in all countries where there is a commercial music business. The new structure of the regional bloc reflects our aim to connect as many territories as possible. I am particularly proud of WIN's work with groups in Latin America and Asia-Pacific on their specific agendas, as well as the addition of associations in India, Paraguay and Bulgaria to our membership.” The organization was launched in 2006 and became a trade association in 2016, serving as a global coordinating and support body for the independent sector and representing thousands of music companies and professionals around the world. Its focus is on long-term development and sustainability. Next, White and Noemí Planas, CEO of WIN, will join representatives of member associations in other Latin American countries to visit Guadalajara, Mexico in late February and early March for the FIM GDL conference and host a the summit of independent labels and the collection of WINHUB networks. WIN board for 2024:



North America Garry West (Compass RecordsUSA) Gord Dimitrieff (Aporia RecordsCanada) Jason Peterson (GoDigital Media GroupUSA) Richard Burgess (A2IMUSA) Zena White (Partisan recordsUSA) Observer: Tony Kiewel (Under PopUSA) Latin America Francisca Sandoval (MACHINERYChile) Sandra Rodrigues (ABMIBrazil) Observer: Alejandro Varela (S-MusicArgentina) Europe Dario Draštata (Dallas RecordsCroatia) Gee Davy (PURPOSEUK) Geert De Blaere (tidingsBelgium) Jörg Heidemann (BUTGermany) Mark Kitcatt (Eternal recordsSpain) Observer: Helen Smith (IMPALAEurope) Asia Marty Ro (Sound RepublicSouth Korea) Takuya Yamazaki (PCFRJapan) Observer: Sridhar Swaminathan (SIMCAIndia) Australasia Maria Amato (airAustralia) Observer: Dylan Pellet (IMNZNew Zeland)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/business/business-news/worldwide-independent-network-board-new-international-structure-1235602766/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos