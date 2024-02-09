UAB was selected as one of 12 partners to provide services for the International Space Station Program – News





The $478 million REMIS-2 contract will give UAB the opportunity to provide research, engineering and mission integration services for the International Space Station Program.

Prior to the award of this latest contract, EITDs work on thermally controlled systems had established a foundation of consistency and excellence with NASA under numerous previous contracts.

Photo: Andrea MabryThe University of Alabama at Birmingham's School of Engineering Engineering and Innovative Technology Development has been selected to provide research, engineering and mission integration services for the International Space Station Program. Along with 11 other entities, UAB will receive a multiple-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract allowing for the opportunity to be awarded task-ordered projects as part of Research Integration Services, Engineering and Mission-2, or REMIS of $478 million. -2, contract. This new contract will operate as if we were added to a list of approved suppliers for future opportunities that arise, said Chad Duke, PE, director of UAB EITD. The price gives us the ability to essentially deliver the task orders that arise during the duration of the contract. The seven-year contract began in January 2024 and runs until September 30, 2030, with an option to extend until September 30, 2032. The REMIS-2 contract is a tremendous opportunity for our group and reinforces our commitment to excellence in this field, said Duka. We are excited about this new opportunity in hopes that it allows us to expand our offering of equipment and services within the NASA community and beyond. To read more about the work of EITD, click here. The EITD group was established to support the development of specialized research instruments for ground-based and microgravity research experiments. Under Duke's leadership, EITD serves as one of the nations leading developers of thermally controlled equipment for use in microgravity and aspires to provide equipment for operations beyond low Earth orbit. Prior to the award of this latest contract, EITDs work on thermally controlled systems had established a foundation of consistency and excellence with NASA under numerous previous contracts. EITD currently offers a variety of options in size, temperature range, cooling rate, and sample content. With a team of experienced engineers and technicians, EITD specializes in the design, development and commercialization of innovative hardware and software systems for the aerospace and life sciences industries. For more information about NASA and its programs, visit www.nasa.gov.

