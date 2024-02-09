No Charges Against Biden Over Classified Documents; report contains disturbing observations about Biden's memory – National and International News – ENJ February 8, 2024

The DOJ special counsel investigating classified documents found in Biden's home and private office will not press charges.

The special prosecutor sees no point in prosecuting, in part, because the jury will see Biden as a “well-intentioned old man with a failing memory.” The report says Biden tried to recall key moments and events in his life during the interviews.

A Justice Department investigation into President Joe Biden's illegal retention of classified documents has ended after more than a year. The investigation began just months after a raid on former President Trump's Florida home turned up hundreds of classified documents, including many that were top secret.

The raid on Trump's home followed more than a year of a row over documents with the National Archives and the Department of Justice. The search of Biden's homes and offices began when officials were cleaning out an old office in Washington, D.C., which Biden used after his time as Barack Obama's vice president. The Justice Department launched an investigation and search of other Biden properties, led by special counsel Robert Hur, a Republican appointee under Trump. Biden and his staff cooperated fully with the investigation.

Agents seized about 90 documents from Biden's home and office, about 50 of which carried classified markings. The documents, most of which dated from the Obama administration, dealt with the Afghanistan War and other sensitive military, security and diplomatic issues.

Hur wrote one 388 page report after conducting 173 interviews with 147 witnesses, including Biden himself. The Afghanistan documents were source material for Biden's 2017 book “Promise Me, Daddy.” The book was ghostwritten by Mark Zwonitzer, with whom, the report states, Biden apparently shared classified information during interviews conducted in preparation for the book.

Although Hur concluded that Biden had “intentionally” withheld the documents, he did not believe the evidence and testimony adduced in a criminal case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, the State Department is not bringing charges against Biden or any of his staff.

Biden's memory has “significant limitations,” the report said

Hur's report indicated that it would be futile to bring Biden before a jury because “at trial, Mr. Biden would likely appear before a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a benevolent, well-intentioned old man with poor memory“.

On pages 211 and 212 of the report, Hur shares some observations about Biden's memory. The report reveals in Biden's taped 2017 interviews with Zwonitzer that it was clear even then that Biden was struggling to recall key dates and events from his life. It was apparently even worse during his October 2023 interviews with DOJ investigators. Here is an excerpt from the report (text made courageousby the present author):

Mr. Biden's memory also appeared to have significant limitations — both when he spoke with Zwonitzer in 2017, as evidenced by their taped conversations, and today, as evidenced by his taped interview with our office. Mr. Biden's taped conversations with Zwonitzer from 2017 are often painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to recall events and sometimes struggling to read and relay his notes in a notebook. In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He could not remember when he was vice president, forgetting the first day of the interview when his term ended (“if it was 2013 – when did I stop being vice president?”), and forgetting the second day of the interview when his term began (“in 2009, am I still Vice President?”). He didn't remember, not even in a few years, when his son Beau died. And his memory seemed hazy as he described the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he “had a real difference” of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to President Obama.

White House lawyers protest a lot

On pages 384-388, Hur's report is accompanied by a letter from the White House. The letter is addressed to special counsel Hur and is signed by Richard Sauber, a White House lawyer, and Bob Baur, a personal lawyer for President Biden. Much of the first two pages of this letter is chastising Hur for his “prejudicial” language in his descriptions of Biden's poor memory. The letter also questions why it was necessary to include these observations about Biden's memory, since Hur had otherwise found in his report that the evidence did not support a prosecution, even without considering Biden's memory errors.

The lawyers provide further context that Mr. Hur's interview with Biden, which took place over two days, began on October 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas-led attack on Israel. Before the interview, the letter notes, Biden “was holding calls with heads of state, members of the Cabinet, members of Congress, and meeting repeatedly with his national security team.”

The tone of this part of the letter seems more directed to the public than to Special Counsel Hur, as if to reassure them that Biden had sufficient capacity to carry out all this important business. However, a less charitable reader of this letter might find it troubling that a man who struggled to remember major events in his life was in the position of having to conduct such a business in a moment of crisis.

A searchable version of Special Prosecutor Hur's report can be found here.