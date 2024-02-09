Fosun International is included in S&P Global's 2024 Sustainability Yearbook and recognized as an industry mover





HONG KONG, February 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, “Fosun International”) announced for the first time that it was included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2024 by S&P Global and recognized as an Industry Mover under the “Sustainability Assessment of the Corporation” (CSA) for its continuous environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts over the years. Now in its 20th edition, the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook aims to recognize individual companies, within their industries, that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. Membership was evaluated based on the results of the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with companies within the top 15% of their industry by number and falling within the top 30% of that industry's best performing company that are included in the Year Book. Membership was very competitive this year; of the over 9,400 companies in 62 industries evaluated in CSA 2023, only 759 companies are included in Sustainability Yearbook 2024. Industry Mover is awarded to the company that has achieved an improvement in S&P Global CSA of at least five percent and has achieved the strongest improvement in their industry. In 2023, Fosun International was successfully included in S&P Global's 2023 Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) and recognized as an “Industry Mover” for its commitment and progress in ESG initiatives. Fosun has always paid attention to the development of global sustainability. It has established a sound ESG management system. Over the years, it has integrated ESG management requirements into business management and actively responded to national strategies, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented “double carbon” goals, has participate in public welfare, protect the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation. Leveraging years of continuous ESG cultivation, long-term responsible operations and effective management, Fosun International S&P Global CSA ESG score has continued to rise and be well ahead of its peers since 2018. Therefore, Fosun was recognized as an Industry Mover by S&P Global. Since its establishment, Fosun has defined its own corporate operating principles and cultural values ​​of “Self-Improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society”. Throughout time, it has closely linked the development and achievements of individuals and enterprises with the improvement of social well-being. As a global enterprise rooted in China, Fosun will continue to uphold the original aspiration of business development for good and “Contribution to Society”, actively bear more social responsibility and make unremitting efforts in the fields of helping global emergency, rural revitalization, health. , education, culture and art, youth development, etc. to create social values. About Fosun Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global consumer group driven by innovation. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families around the world, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem that fulfills the needs of one billion families for health, happiness and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of June 30, 2023, Fosun International's total assets reached RMB 834.9 billion. Fosun received an MSCI ESG rating of AA and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such a rating. SOURCE Fosun

