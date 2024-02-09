NAS to buy Haynes International – Metal Center News





NAS to acquire Haynes International from IN February 8, 2024 North America Stainless will acquire Haynes International Inc., a Kokomo, Ind.-based developer, manufacturer and marketer. of technologically advanced connections with high performance. The all-cash transaction was valued at approximately $970 million. North America Stainless will acquire Haynes International Inc., a Kokomo, Ind.-based developer, manufacturer and marketer. of technologically advanced connections with high performance. The all-cash transaction was valued at approximately $970 million. As part of this transaction, NASs parent company Acerinox has committed to invest an additional $200 million in its US operations, including $170 million in Haynes operations. Headquartered in Madrid, Acerinox is a leader in the manufacture of high-performance stainless steel and alloys, and its subsidiary, North American Stainless, is the largest fully integrated stainless steel company in the US. We are excited to announce this combination and are confident that this is the right step to ensure the long-term success of Haynes while maximizing value for our shareholders, said Michael L. Shor, president and CEO of Haynes. By joining forces with Acerinox, we will be able to continue to grow and improve our operations, particularly with the additional investment of $200 million in the combined companies' U.S. operations, including $170 million in our majority-owned operations. invested in Kokomo. This transaction provides very attractive value to our company and our shareholders and is a direct result of Haynes' continued innovation and business achievements under the leadership of Michael Shor, his team and our dedicated workforce, said Robert H. Getz , chairman of the board. of Haynes. Acerinox is an excellent partner for the future of Haynes with access to additional capital, resources and expertise to continue to build on our existing momentum.

