NSU researcher helps international team create plan to protect biodiversity in US waters – Newsroom





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Marine biodiversity is in crisis around the globe. Climate change, overfishing, habitat destruction and other extractive industries are causing species loss at an alarming rate. Scientists, managers and governments are taking steps to protect marine life, but this requires a network of protected areas that are ecologically representative, promote connectivity between habitats and take into account the dynamic nature of coastal and marine habitats. These ecosystems have been the subject of an internationally recognized program led by researchers in Nova Southeastern University (NSU) Halmos College of Arts and Sciences and the Guy Harvey Oceanographic Research Center. This program, MIRON, is led by Tracey Sutton, Ph.D., an NSU professor and director of the DEEPEND Research Consortium. Sutton was among 28 scientists, economists and marine policy experts from around the world who were invited to evaluate the US strategy for protecting marine biodiversity. Sutton participated in a series of dialogues and workshops over the past three years, the results of which have just been published as a framework for protecting biodiversity in US waters. A fundamental challenge for the protection of marine biodiversity is the poor understanding of the diversity and distribution of marine life, making it more difficult to define conservation measures and assess their success. The marine environment presents unique challenges: the world's oceans are vast, much of it is remote from human populations, its life is often hidden from view, and sampling presents major logistical difficulties, Sutton said. As a result, observations of ocean life are a fraction of those on land and are particularly rare in the water column and deep sea.



You can find resources related to this research below: It's important to know that this research is ongoing, Sutton said. There is much more to learn and understand about the world's oceans and we are committed to research and work as we must do all we can to help keep our oceans healthy and vibrant for future generations. Subscribe to NSU's RSS feed so you don't miss any of our news releases, guest editorials, and other announcements. Sign up here. You can also follow us on Twitter @NSUNnews. ### About Nova Southeastern University (NSU):NSU is a dynamic private research university that offers high-quality educational and research programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and professional levels. Founded in 1964, the university includes 14 colleges, facilities for start-ups, scale-ups and entrepreneurs,Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Innovation Center,THE Center for Cooperative Research, private University School PK1-12 gradeworld classNSU Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art ANDAlvin Sherman Library, Information Technology and Research Center,one of the largest public libraries in Florida. Students learn at our campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa, Fla., as well as in San Juan, Puerto Rico and online globally. With more than 200,000 alumni across the globe, the NSU community has a worldwide reach. Classified as having high research activity by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is one of 59 universities nationwide to also be awarded the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification. It is also the largest private institution in the United States that meets the criteria of the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-serving institution. Visitwww.nova.edufor more information. CONTACT WITH THE MEDIA Joe Donzelli, APR | Office of Public Relations

Nova Southeastern University

954-262-2159

[email protected] | www.nova.edu | @NSU_Joe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.nova.edu/news-releases/nsu-researcher-helps-international-team-create-plan-to-protect-the-biodiversity-of-u-s-waters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos