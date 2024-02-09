International
Here's why OC Transpo thinks you should pay your fare
When people don't pay their fare, it's demoralizing for drivers and frustrating for riders who always tap their Presto cards, City of Ottawa transit staff say. They also argue that pay-as-you-go OC Transpo will improve system reliability and help retain drivers.
But many are unconvinced and argue that issuing $260 tickets is a weak tax.
OC Transpo has been cracking down on fare evasion, which spiked during the pandemic and hasn't dropped since. A recent pilot saw enforcement teams handing out seven tickets a day, racking up nearly $75,000 in fines.
“It's unfortunate that people don't want to pay,” said transit services general manager Rene Amilcar. “Maybe they think we don't care, but we do.”
Amilcar said she “doesn't know why” this is happening, though she suggested it could be related to fewer people buying monthly passes and more riders getting on the bus through back doors.
She said drivers feel they have to pull over when they see people crossing the system, which leads to confrontations and even assaults.
“They don't want to see that when they hear us saying we're struggling with money,” she explained. “We are looking for money from the province, the feds, etc., to help us.”
Not just about the money, says OC Transpo
The dire financial situation plaguing the transit system is a constant source of concern for its leadership, prompting OC Transpo to cut routes and jobs.
Further aggravating issues is the driver shortage that has put the agency on an ongoing hiring spree that has so far been unable to plug the hole.
But Paul Treboutat, chief security officer at OC Transpo, said financial gain is not one of the three reasons why OC Transpo thinks toll evasion should be abolished.
“Number one, it's improving operator safety,” he said. “Many of our bus operators are being injured on the job, in the workplace, due to incidents related to their attempts to force payment of fares before boarding the bus.”
Plastic barriers can only do so much, transit commissioners heard, with riders sometimes being hit by a hot cup of coffee or hurt by the emotional impact of constant harassment.
The presence of enforcement officers increases safety and compliance, he said, which, in turn, builds trust among former leaders who may feel encouraged to take public transit again.
“This is an opportunity for us to attract additional travelers to improve prospects for revenue growth,” Treboutat said.
When drivers can focus on doing their jobs, he added, there's less chance of their route falling behind schedule.
There is no way to know who gets ticketed
Some councilors echoed residents' concerns about who bears the brunt of this enforcement onslaught.
“I would suggest that the implementation of the fees specifically affect the most vulnerable residents of the city,” said Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper.
“We can ask everyone for proof of payment, and that sounds like fair and equal treatment. But the actual impacts of charging are probably falling very disproportionately on the lowest income households.”
Others disagreed, weighing in on the debate with anecdotes about groups of shoppers at the Rideau Center squeezing through toll gates with a single tap, or frequent chatter among public servants who pay only sometimes.
Tracey McRae, head of the special police unit, could not say which demographic is most likely to be caught.
“We don't have a way to determine each individual's financial situation. We can't base our opinions on their appearance or the clothes they're wearing,” she explained. “Then we're down the slippery slope of profiling, which we don't do.”
But she said officers are encouraged to educate fare evaders about programs that offer free bus passes.
