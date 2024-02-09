Freedom column: Most Canadians still support Emergency Act, poll finds

A majority of Canadians still support the federal government's use of the Emergency Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in early 2022, according to new data from Nanos Research.

The poll found that 44 percent of people support the use of the law, in addition to 20 percent of people who somewhat support the move.

Six percent of people are somewhat opposed to using the legislation, compared to 27 percent who said they oppose it.

The numbers are similar to those collected nearly two years ago, at the end of 2022, which showed 48 percent of respondents support using the Emergency Act in response to protests, compared with 18 percent who somewhat support, seven percent who somewhat disagree and 24 percent who disagree.

(Nanos Research)

The Emergency Act was invoked on February 14, 2022, after nearly three weeks of protests against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates that saw truckers drive into downtown Ottawa and block roads.

Demonstrators also blocked several key Canada-US border crossings.

According to Nanos Research, Canadians older than 55 were more likely to support or somewhat support the Emergency Act at 71 per cent compared to 55 per cent of respondents aged 18-34.

When the federal government invoked the Act for the first time in its history in 2022, it argued that national security risks stemming from protests justified its use.

The Federal Court, however, ruled last month that the use of the law lacked the hallmarks of justification of reasonableness, transparency and comprehensibility and that it was not justified.

The federal government says it plans to appeal that decision.

The Nanos Research poll also found that two-thirds of respondents either disagreed or somewhat disagreed that Freedom Convoy protesters should be financially compensated by the government for actions such as freezing bank accounts.

The question was framed using the Federal Court's ruling that the use of the Act was not justified and that some of the powers it gave the federal government breached the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they don't think protesters should be financially compensated, in addition to nine percent of people who said they somewhat disagree.

According to the poll, 22 percent of people believe the protesters should be financially compensated, in addition to eight percent who somewhat agree.

The public inquiry led by commissioner Paul Rouleau last year, which heard from more than 70 witnesses over six weeks in addition to handing over more than 7,000 documents, found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold to invoke the act.

Methodology: Nanos conducted a hybrid telephone and randomized dual-frame RDD survey (landline and mobile) with 1,114 Canadians, aged 18 and over, between January 29 and 31, 2024, as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered an online survey. The sample included land and mobile lines across Canada. The results were statistically controlled and weighted by age and gender using the most recent Census information, and the sample was geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

Individuals are called randomly using random number dialing with a maximum of five calls.

The margin of error for this poll is 2.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.

Watch the full episode of Trend Line in our video player at the top of this article. You can also listen in our audio player below, or wherever you get your podcasts. The next episode airs on Wednesday, February 20.