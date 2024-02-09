The Minister issues a letter to the KLSH staff





I am writing this letter to each of you as I approach the end of my first week as Health Minister.

When I left the role in October 2022, I expressed the view that, despite severe pressures on services and staff, better days lie ahead for health and social care in Northern Ireland. I still firmly believe that I would not have taken the job otherwise. And while the pressures are even more intense now, we know that the situation can be reversed. It is up to me, with the support of my Executive colleagues, to chart a sustainable way forward. As I have stated publicly, my immediate priority is to provide you with an overdue raise for the current year. I have written to the unions, inviting them to early discussions in this regard. The Executive is united on the need to resolve public sector pay disputes and rebuild public services. To this end, we have jointly written to the Prime Minister to seek an improved financial solution. I will continue to fight the corner for much needed extra funding for health and social care. At the same time, we also need to focus on productivity and efficiency gains to ensure we make the best use of every pound we get. Given the budget constraints facing the Executive, this is absolutely essential. I hope to see many of you in person before long. To help inform my policy priorities, I will be out and about visiting all parts of the health and social care system in the coming weeks. When I left in 2022, I ended a letter to each of you saying: I remain optimistic about the future because of the great staff across health and social care. I am honored to have been your minister. Please be assured that whatever the future holds, I will always be in your corner. I reiterate this commitment even today, as I take up the post again. Thank you for your continued service.







