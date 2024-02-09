Indian state passes marriage code | News, Sports, Jobs





LUCKNOW, India – An Indian state has adopted an unprecedented uniform code of marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance for Hindus, Muslims and other religious communities under new legislation that also requires cohabiting couples to register with the government or face punishment. Lawmakers in the northern state of Uttarakhand passed the legislation on Wednesday, and its assent by the state's governor and the Indian president is seen as a formality before it becomes law in the state. Muslim leaders and others oppose the Uniform Civil Code initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, saying it interferes with their own laws and customs on such matters. India, the world's most populous nation with more than 1.4 billion people, is made up of about 80% Hindus and 14% Muslims. Muslims accuse Modi's right-wing nationalist party of pursuing a Hindu agenda that discriminates against them and directly imposes laws that interfere with their faith. “This is a nefarious political design to drive a wedge into society on religious lines,” said Yashpal Arya, a lawmaker from the opposition Congress party. Pushkar Singh Dhami, the top elected official in Uttarakhand state, said: “The new legislation is not against any religion or community, but will bring uniformity in society.” The new law bans polygamy and sets a uniform age of marriage for men and women – 21 and 18 respectively – in all religions and also includes a uniform process for divorce. Hindus, Muslims, Christians and other minority groups in India currently follow their own laws and customs for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

