EU disability and parking charters: Parliament and Council reach provisional agreement | Actuality





The directive aims to ensure that, when traveling for a short period, disabled people have equal access to preferential conditions, such as reduced or zero entry fees, priority access and access to reserved parking. Both cards will give cardholders, as well as accompanying persons and service animals, access to most of the same conditions as national cardholders. European Disability Card The European Disability Card will be issued in physical form and, where available, in digital form, and will be issued and renewed free of charge. Depending on the country, costs may be charged for loss and damage to the card. Disabled people who need more help or support or who are entitled to support from a personal assistant will be able to add the letter A to their card. European Parking Card The European Parking Card for disabled persons will be issued in physical form. EU countries are encouraged to also issue the card in a digital format and may choose to charge a fee for the administrative costs of issuing and renewing the card. Both cards must be issued within ninety days, unless longer medical examinations are required. Benefits when moving abroad for study programs The new rules will only apply to short stays, with the exception of disability card holders moving to another member state for a mobility programme, such as Erasmus+. Websites The directive requires EU countries and the Commission to raise citizens' awareness of the European Disability Card and the European Parking Card, including the creation of a Central European website. This website will link to national websites accessible to persons with disabilities, containing information on how to obtain, use and renew cards and information on preferential conditions. quotas Lucia uri Nicholsonov (Rinovo, SK), rapporteur, said: People with disabilities have been eagerly awaiting this legislation. The importance of the European Disability Card extends beyond simple travel facilitation; it embodies the EU's commitment to ensure free movement for all Europeans. While this legislation marks significant progress, our work does not end here. We must continue to advocate for equal rights for people with disabilities within the EU.” Drago Pslaru (Rinew, RO), Chairman of the Employment and Social Affairs Committee, said: Today we have reached agreement on an important piece of legislation that disabled people have been waiting for for a decade. It will support them to be independent and on an equal footing now that the cards will soon become a reality in all EU countries. This will help them considerably when traveling to other member states. I am particularly proud that we support young people by making it possible for Erasmus+ students with disabilities to use the cards during their stay. Next steps The agreed text will now have to be formally approved by Parliament and the Council to enter into force. The text is expected to be voted on during the April plenary session.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/pt/press-room/20240205IPR17418/eu-disability-and-parking-cards-parliament-and-council-reach-provisional-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos