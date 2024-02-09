A volcano in Iceland is erupting again, spewing lava News, Sports, Jobs

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) – A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Thursday for the third time since December, sending jets of lava into the sky, prompting the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa and cutting off heat and hot water for thousands of people. .

The eruption began around 06:00 GMT (1 p.m. EST) along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) fissure northeast of Mount Sylingarfell, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Several communities on the Reykjanes peninsula were cut off by heat and hot water after a lava flow engulfed a supply pipe.

The power of the eruption had subsided by mid-afternoon, the Met Office said, although lava continued to pour from parts of the fissure and a large plume of steam rose above part of the fissure where magma mixed with groundwater.

The blast site is about 4 kilometers (2 miles) northeast of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people that was evacuated before an earlier blast on Dec. 18. The Met Office said there was no immediate threat to the city on Thursday.

Civil defense officials said no one was believed to be in Grindavik at the time of the new explosion. “They weren't meant to be, and we don't know of any,” Voir Reynisson, head of Iceland's Civil Defense, told national broadcaster RUV.

The Civil Protection Agency said lava reached a pipeline that supplies several towns on the Reykjanes Peninsula with hot water – which is used to heat homes – from the Svartsengi geothermal power plant. Authorities urged residents to use hot water and electricity sparingly as workers rushed to install an underground water pipe as a backup. Schools, gyms and swimming pools were closed due to lack of heat and water.

The Blue Laguna thermal bath, created using excess water from the power plant, was closed when the eruption began and all guests were safely evacuated, RUV said. A river of steaming lava later spread on the way out of the bath.

No flight disruptions were reported at Keflavik, Iceland's main airport, but hot water was cut off, airport operator Isavia said.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office earlier this week warned of a possible eruption after monitoring an accumulation of magma, or semi-molten rock, underground for the past three weeks. Hundreds of small earthquakes had been measured in the area since Friday, capped by a burst of intense seismic activity about 30 minutes before the latest eruption began.

Dramatic video from Iceland's coast guard showed fountains of lava rising more than 50 meters (165 feet) into the darkening sky. A plume of steam rose about 3 kilometers (1 mile) above the volcano.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, has an eruption every four to five years on average. More worrying in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed large plumes of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.

Dave McGarvie, a volcanologist who has worked extensively in Iceland, said the “gentle, widespread” eruption was unlikely to disrupt aviation because such volcanoes produce only a small amount of ash.

Grindavik, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, was evacuated in November when the Svartsengi volcanic system awoke after almost 800 years with a series of earthquakes that opened huge cracks in the ground north of the city.

The volcano finally erupted on December 18, sending lava flowing away from Grindavik. A second eruption that began on January 14 sent lava toward the city. Defensive walls that had been strengthened since the first eruption stopped some of the flow, but several buildings were consumed by lava and the ground in the city has sunk up to 1 meter (4 feet) due to the movement of magma.

No confirmed deaths have been reported, but one worker is missing after falling into a fissure opened by the volcano.

Both previous eruptions lasted only a few days, but they signal what Icelandic President Gudni Th. Johannesson called it “a terrible period of unrest” on the Reykjanes peninsula, one of the most densely populated parts of Iceland.

It's unclear whether Grindavik residents will ever be able to return permanently, McGarvie said.

“I think at the moment there is resignation, stoic resignation, that, for the foreseeable future, the city is essentially uninhabitable,” he said.

He said that after centuries of calm, “people thought this area was pretty safe.”

“It's been a bit of a shock that it's come back to life,” he added, “The evidence we've only recently gathered is that eruptions can continue for decades, if not centuries, sporadically on this particular peninsula.”