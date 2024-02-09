The CENTCOM Commander visits Regional Partners > US Central Command > Press Release View





February 9, 2024

Publication number 20240209 – 01

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TAMPA, Fla. – From January 29 to February 1, General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, traveled to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain to meet with key partners. In Jordan, he spoke with Major General Youssef Alhnaity, Jordanian chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other key leaders on border security and the current security situation in the region. While in Saudi Arabia, General Kurilla met with General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwail, Chief of the Royal Saudi Arabian General Staff, and other senior military leaders to discuss mutual concerns with recent Houthi activities in the Red Sea area and ongoing opportunities to strengthen cooperation across an expanded network of security partners. Finally, in Bahrain, General Kurilla met with Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defense Forces to discuss the implementation of the Comprehensive Security and Prosperity Integration Agreement and thanked Bahrainis for their support in the multinational effort to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. While in Bahrain, Gen. Kurilla presided over the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) change of command ceremony between Vice Adm. Brad Cooper and Vice Admiral George Wikoff.

