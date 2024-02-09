Murphy and Coveney meet to discuss new business opportunities





Economy Minister Conor Murphy met Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD at the InterTradeIrelands office in Newry today.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy (right) is pictured with Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD and InterTradeIreland Chief Executive Margaret Hearty after discussions on new trade opportunities for the all-island economy. Minister Murphy said: It was important to have an early meeting with Minister Coveney to discuss how we can progress from the Windsor Framework. Businesses welcome the fact that certainty has been provided and now is the time to take full advantage of the opportunities offered for north-south and east-west trade. Minister Coveney added: The Irish Government is really anxious to strengthen north-south institutions and that is why I will be meeting with Minister Murphy as soon as possible. There is nothing but opportunity ahead for the island of Ireland in terms of trade and we will continue to engage in this to further strengthen the all-island economy. The Minister also met InterTradeIreland Chief Executive Margaret Hearty to discuss the vital work she does to develop cross-border trade. Speaking afterwards he said: InterTradeIreland plays a vital role in growing cross-border trade and is well placed to help companies across the island take advantage of new deals. These are exciting times and it is in everyone's interest to build on the success of the All-Ireland economy. Margaret Hearty welcomed the minister to his new post. She said: Minister Murphys visit to InterTradeIreland today, one of his earliest visits, is a welcome vote of confidence in the work InterTradeIreland does to help businesses across the island grow through cross-border exporting, innovation, collaboration and increased investment . The cross-border market is growing rapidly and is now worth 10 billion/12 billion, with our research showing that businesses that trade cross-border are more successful, resilient and profitable. I look forward to working with both Minister Murphy and Minister Coveney, and with InterTradeIreland to continue our work to lead collaboration on shared North-South economic policy priorities in an effort to boost exports, innovation and entrepreneurship. Notes to editors: The department may take photos and videos at announcements and events to publicize its work. Photographs, interviews, videos or other recordings may be released to media organizations for publicity purposes or used in promotional materials, including in publications, newspapers, magazines, other print media, television, radio and electronic media (including social media and the internet). . Photographs and videos will also be stored in the Department's internal data management system. The Department shall retain photographs and records no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which they were obtained. The Departments Privacy Policy is available on our website. To be updated with news from the Department of Economy, you can follow us on the following social media channels:

