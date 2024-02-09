International
Department of Defense Marks Second Anniversary of US Indo-Pacific Strategy > US Department of Defense > Release
“The future of each of our nations – and indeed the world – depends on a free and open Indo-Pacific that will endure and thrive in the coming decades.”
President Joe Biden, September 24, 2021
In the two years since the Biden-Harris administration released the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States, the Department of Defense (DoD) has done more than ever together with allies and partners to advance a shared vision for a free and open. “Indo-Pacific nations are helping to define the very nature of the international order, and US allies and partners around the world have a stake in its outcomes,” the strategy said. “Therefore, our approach supports and aligns with those of our closest friends.” Under the leadership of President Biden and Secretary Austin, the Department continues to support America's Indo-Pacific allies and partners as they invest in their defense and security, in their relationships with each other, and in their relationship with the United States.
Highlights
ADVANCE OF DEFENSES FROM CAMP DAVID SUMMIT
During the Camp David Summit, President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, and President Yoon committed to deepening trilateral defense cooperation between the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (ROK). In December 2023, the Department fulfilled this commitment by approving a multi-year trilateral exercise plan and fully activating a real-time DPRK missile warning data sharing mechanism.
STRENGTHENING OF REGIONAL AWARENESS FOR THE MARITIME FIELD
Together, the United States, Australia, India and Japan – the Quad partners – are providing greater maritime transparency through the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) by enhancing partners' capabilities to monitor their waters.
DEEPENING KEY DEFENSE PARTNERSHIP WITH INDIA
Our vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific is truly shared—and truly achievable… This vision is not the vision of a single country or the initiative of a single country. It is a common and convincing aspiration”.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, June 2, 2023
The United States and India are accelerating integration between the two countries' defense industrial sectors, and the United States is strengthening India's defense modernization, including co-production of fighter jet engines and armored vehicles.
THE PROGRESS OF THE US-AUSTRALIA ALLIANCE
The unbreakable alliance between the United States and Australia is stronger than ever and offers a number of key initiatives for the posture of the forces, including increased rotations of US bombers and fighters and US Navy watercraft, expanding naval cooperation and land, the expansion of cooperation in space and logistics. and ongoing improvements to core infrastructure.
DELIVERY TO THE US-PHILIPPINE ALLIANCE
The United States and the Philippines are taking significant steps to increase their interoperability, accelerate capability development, and invest in shared infrastructure—including four new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) countries and through over $100 million in improvements to existing EDCA sites.
MODERNIZATION OF THE US-JAPAN ALLIANCE
The US-Japan alliance remains the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and efforts in the past two years have focused on increasing alliance coordination, enhancing the alliance's ability to deter and, if necessary, respond threats and to optimize the posture of US forces in Japan based on improved operational concepts and new capabilities.
STRENGTHENING RELATIONSHIP WITH THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA
The United States and the Republic of Korea are deepening defense cooperation to strengthen deterrence against the DPRK threat and address other challenges in the region, including establishing new bilateral dialogue mechanisms and increasing the rotation of strategic assets to Korean Peninsula.
ASEAN CENTRAL SUPPORT
The United States is engaging with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) more deeply than ever, including DoD-led capacity-building programs and training courses such as the Emerging Leaders Fellowship Program, which provides support, mentoring, and professional development for young people. civilian and defense leaders from ASEAN countries.
PROGRESS OF TRIANGEAL COOPERATION THROUGH AUCUS
AUKUS is supporting Australia's acquisition of a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability by providing advanced military capabilities, removing barriers to cooperation, improving interoperability and building a trilateral innovation ecosystem between Australia, the UK and the United States. United.
OPERATING TOGETHER FOR THE ENTIRE INDO-PACIFIC
The United States is participating in combined operations with allies and regional partners that have improved interoperability in multiple areas, enhanced deterrence, and increased scope, reach, and complexity, including: Exercise BALIKATAN with the Philippines; Exercise SUPER GARUDA SHIELD with Indonesia and over ten nations represented; Exercise PACIFIC VANGUARD with ROK, Japan and Australia; and Exercise COBRA GOLD, co-sponsored with Thailand.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3672121/fact-sheet-department-of-defense-marks-two-year-anniversary-of-the-us-indo-paci/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Reporter mocks Musk for secret source document released four years ago
- Ushering in a new era of innovation and economic growth
- Department of Defense Marks Second Anniversary of US Indo-Pacific Strategy > US Department of Defense > Release
- With more than half of the seats counted, Imran Khan's supporters lead the polls in Pakistan
- Beware of Xi Jinping's anger, the Philippines and the United States deploy warships in the LCS
- Mahfud MD: Vote for leaders based on their track record, not their promises
- “Gentle Larceny,” a one-man show featuring actor Ligonier, will be presented at the Unity Hotel
- Undefeated, top-ranked Minnetonka boys hockey team will clash with No. 2 Edina
- Security guard remanded in custody for illegal entry and theft of men's clothing
- From Bard to Gemini: Google's ChatGPT competitor gets new name and new app
- A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Hawaii; No tsunami threat is expected
- Trump v. Colorado: Could the US Supreme Court prevent him from running for office? | News