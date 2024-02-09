Department of Defense Marks Second Anniversary of US Indo-Pacific Strategy > US Department of Defense > Release

“The future of each of our nations – and indeed the world – depends on a free and open Indo-Pacific that will endure and thrive in the coming decades.” President Joe Biden, September 24, 2021

In the two years since the Biden-Harris administration released the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States, the Department of Defense (DoD) has done more than ever together with allies and partners to advance a shared vision for a free and open. “Indo-Pacific nations are helping to define the very nature of the international order, and US allies and partners around the world have a stake in its outcomes,” the strategy said. “Therefore, our approach supports and aligns with those of our closest friends.” Under the leadership of President Biden and Secretary Austin, the Department continues to support America's Indo-Pacific allies and partners as they invest in their defense and security, in their relationships with each other, and in their relationship with the United States.

Highlights

ADVANCE OF DEFENSES FROM CAMP DAVID SUMMIT

During the Camp David Summit, President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, and President Yoon committed to deepening trilateral defense cooperation between the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (ROK). In December 2023, the Department fulfilled this commitment by approving a multi-year trilateral exercise plan and fully activating a real-time DPRK missile warning data sharing mechanism.

STRENGTHENING OF REGIONAL AWARENESS FOR THE MARITIME FIELD

Together, the United States, Australia, India and Japan – the Quad partners – are providing greater maritime transparency through the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) by enhancing partners' capabilities to monitor their waters.

DEEPENING KEY DEFENSE PARTNERSHIP WITH INDIA

Our vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific is truly shared—and truly achievable… This vision is not the vision of a single country or the initiative of a single country. It is a common and convincing aspiration”. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, June 2, 2023

The United States and India are accelerating integration between the two countries' defense industrial sectors, and the United States is strengthening India's defense modernization, including co-production of fighter jet engines and armored vehicles.

THE PROGRESS OF THE US-AUSTRALIA ALLIANCE

The unbreakable alliance between the United States and Australia is stronger than ever and offers a number of key initiatives for the posture of the forces, including increased rotations of US bombers and fighters and US Navy watercraft, expanding naval cooperation and land, the expansion of cooperation in space and logistics. and ongoing improvements to core infrastructure.

DELIVERY TO THE US-PHILIPPINE ALLIANCE

The United States and the Philippines are taking significant steps to increase their interoperability, accelerate capability development, and invest in shared infrastructure—including four new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) countries and through over $100 million in improvements to existing EDCA sites.

MODERNIZATION OF THE US-JAPAN ALLIANCE

The US-Japan alliance remains the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and efforts in the past two years have focused on increasing alliance coordination, enhancing the alliance's ability to deter and, if necessary, respond threats and to optimize the posture of US forces in Japan based on improved operational concepts and new capabilities.

STRENGTHENING RELATIONSHIP WITH THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

The United States and the Republic of Korea are deepening defense cooperation to strengthen deterrence against the DPRK threat and address other challenges in the region, including establishing new bilateral dialogue mechanisms and increasing the rotation of strategic assets to Korean Peninsula.

ASEAN CENTRAL SUPPORT

The United States is engaging with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) more deeply than ever, including DoD-led capacity-building programs and training courses such as the Emerging Leaders Fellowship Program, which provides support, mentoring, and professional development for young people. civilian and defense leaders from ASEAN countries.

PROGRESS OF TRIANGEAL COOPERATION THROUGH AUCUS

AUKUS is supporting Australia's acquisition of a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability by providing advanced military capabilities, removing barriers to cooperation, improving interoperability and building a trilateral innovation ecosystem between Australia, the UK and the United States. United.

OPERATING TOGETHER FOR THE ENTIRE INDO-PACIFIC

The United States is participating in combined operations with allies and regional partners that have improved interoperability in multiple areas, enhanced deterrence, and increased scope, reach, and complexity, including: Exercise BALIKATAN with the Philippines; Exercise SUPER GARUDA SHIELD with Indonesia and over ten nations represented; Exercise PACIFIC VANGUARD with ROK, Japan and Australia; and Exercise COBRA GOLD, co-sponsored with Thailand.