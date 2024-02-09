100 new housing units are being built in the NWT, but one MLA says it's not enough





NWT Housing Minister Lucy Kuptana said 100 new public housing units have been built or are close to being built, the first time the territory's public housing stock has expanded in decades, she told the legislature on Thursday. But an MLA said the new units barely make a dent in her region alone. “For indigenous people living in the Tch region, housing is a nightmare,” Jane Weyallon Armstrong, MLA for Monfwi, said during Thursday's hearing. “More than one in three units in the Tch region are either not suitable, affordable or suitable for residents.” List of NWT communities involved in the announcement of 100 new units. (Submitted by Housing NWT) She said there are over 200 people on the Tch region housing waiting list, some of whom have been on that list for years. She told CBC Newsmany that existing homes in the four NWT communities have broken doors, faulty plumbing, mechanical problems, mold or problems with their foundations. Kuptana said the units are being built with the help of investments from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada totaling more than $50 million. She said the 100 new units have either already been completed, or will be completed within the next six months. She said that 60 of them will be single units, 30 are duplexes and 10 are for the elderly outside the regional centers. All the units were built by companies from the north, she said. The new units will go to 27 communities, with the largest number of eight units going to Behchok and Fort Resolution. Kuptana said shipping-related delays are partly responsible for units not yet completed, such as barge cancellations due to low water levels. Weyallon Armstrong said she worries the two units assigned to Gamt won't be completed until spring because the community's winter road has yet to open. Monfwi MLA Jane Weyallon Armstrong said there are more than 200 people on the housing waiting list in the Tch region. (Julie Plourde/Radio-Canada) Weyallon Armstrong said the housing crisis in her riding has been exacerbated by homes lost during this summer's wildfires. She said families whose homes burned were placed in public housing units that became available. “So some of those people who were on the waiting list, who were at the top, they went down the list,” she said. Wekwet is the only Tch community not receiving new housing in the announcement, but Weyallon Armstrong said Wekwet also struggles with overcrowding and has a housing waiting list. “It's not enough,” she said. She also said she has seen no progress on the renovation promised by the previous government for the houses in Gamt and What. Weyallon Armstrong said housing is top of mind as MPs move to discuss the priorities of this assembly in the coming days.

